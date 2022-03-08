AFL coach not interested in ‘street fights’

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge desires any lingering sick emotions to be put aside when his gamers face off with Melbourne in spherical 1.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge doesn’t need discuss of “street fights” and nastiness distracting his gamers once they attempt to precise grand last revenge in opposition to Melbourne in spherical 1.

The two golf equipment are once more tipped to contend for the AFL premiership after taking part in off in final yr’s decider, which the Demons gained in a landslide after trailing by 19 factors within the third quarter.

But the grand last aftermath, together with studies that footballers from every crew practically got here to blows in a nightclub incident, has dominated dialogue this summer time regardless of each golf equipment taking part in it down.

Beveridge stated he wouldn’t use that to encourage his group earlier than the season opener on the MCG on March 16 however solely the gamers knew if there was any precise spite.

“They’re the ones who’ve obviously been exposed to the face-to-face on the ground and, obviously, there are some stories coming out of what happened in Perth,” he informed SEN.

“None of us were there, so we can’t speak to it. I don’t know. If there’s a fierce rivalry emerging, then I think it’s healthy for the game and healthy for both clubs.

“Is there a jealousy of what happened on grand final day last year? You’d hope so, and if that drives our passion and our vigour in the round 1 game, that’s going to be important.

“But getting caught up in any peripheral around street fights and confrontational aspects; it’s probably going to take us away from the core of how we want to play.

“It’s important we strike a balance with where our focus is, and I definitely won’t be building up any of that in the lead-up.

“It’s a new season, it’s a time to re-establish ourselves, and hopefully we don’t need any more incentive than just to chalk up those first four points in front of, hopefully, a really big crowd at the MCG.”

Beveridge stated he was taking a “glass half full” strategy to his aspect’s grand last look and prevented addressing the explanations for the collapse on the most important stage as a result of he feared he would “miss the mark”.

“Our players will never come to me and say they were cooked or fatigued,” he stated.

“I think you can dream a little bit; you can think you’re on the dais when you’re up by 19 points in a grand final. I don’t know whether that happened, (but) these are the things that you’ve got to deal with.

“But I did say the other day that in triumph or defeat, you need to move on and re-establish yourself … there’s an air of positivity around the place, which is important, and there is lots to be gained on how we got there.”

Beveridge has adopted the identical philosophy in coping with his personal “psychological, emotional challenge” after experiencing nice disappointment.

“If you spend too much time processing what’s happened in the past, you’re only going to do yourself a mischief,” he stated.

“So, for my health and wellbeing, for my benefit, all I’ve done is just pushed ahead. I reviewed the game; I watched it once. I pulled everything out of it that I usually do and I’ve left it there.

“It hasn’t been shown; it hasn’t been looked at since. I’d rather dwell on what the possibilities are into the future.

“(I’ve stuck to) my usual journey through the off-season of reading and preparing and making sure I’m keeping fit and doing different things, and I’m fresh and ready to go.

“I’ve had a haircut and I’m looking forward to the challenge on March 16.”