AFL gets on board with floating grand final parade

The AFL grand closing parade will float alongside the Yarra River this 12 months, forcing excited footy followers onto the river’s banks in a significant shake up of the occasion after two years of pandemic cancellations.

Traditionally, a motorcade of grand closing footy gamers and the premiership cup journey via Melbourne’s CBD the day earlier than the match, however this 12 months’s parade will journey on boats from Southbank to Birrarung Marr.

An artist’s depiction of the 2022 AFL grand closing parade on the Yarra River.

Fans will then be capable to catch a glimpse of the premiership cup because the procession strikes by automotive via Yarra Park and throughout the William Barak Bridge in the direction of the MCG.

Premiership gamers can be introduced to supporters on arrival on the ’G as a part of the normal pre-game build-up. The day earlier than the grand closing – September 23 – is a public vacation in Victoria.