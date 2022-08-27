AFL gets on board with floating grand final parade
The AFL grand closing parade will float alongside the Yarra River this 12 months, forcing excited footy followers onto the river’s banks in a significant shake up of the occasion after two years of pandemic cancellations.
Traditionally, a motorcade of grand closing footy gamers and the premiership cup journey via Melbourne’s CBD the day earlier than the match, however this 12 months’s parade will journey on boats from Southbank to Birrarung Marr.
Fans will then be capable to catch a glimpse of the premiership cup because the procession strikes by automotive via Yarra Park and throughout the William Barak Bridge in the direction of the MCG.
Premiership gamers can be introduced to supporters on arrival on the ’G as a part of the normal pre-game build-up. The day earlier than the grand closing – September 23 – is a public vacation in Victoria.
Victoria’s Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos stated the parade could be only one a part of a “four-day festival of footy” in Melbourne, which incorporates Auskick occasions, meals vans and 4 AFLW video games on grand closing eve.
He stated the brand new parade route would supply a “lot more vantage points for fans” and could be a “beautiful gift” for Victorian soccer followers who missed out on internet hosting the grand closing for the final two years.
“We appreciate the fans’ commitment to the game over many years, and particularly over the last couple of years,” Dimopoulos advised reporters exterior the MCG on Saturday.
“But also it [provides] a boost for business in the CBD and surrounds, and with the amount of people that will come to this precinct, it will be pumping. There will hopefully be capacity crowds.”