AFL heavyweight suffers heart attack

Former AFL participant Dean Wallis is recovering in hospital after struggling a coronary heart assault in Victoria.

Wallis, who performed within the Bombers’ 1993 and 2000 premierships, survived the well being scare after he was reportedly rushed to hospital in Echuca, in Victoria’s north, for lifesaving surgical procedure.

The 52-year-old is similar age as cricket legend Shane Warne and politician Kimberley Kitching who each died after struggling coronary heart assaults over the previous week.

He had been in northern Victoria for work when the center assault occurred however is now in restoration.

Wallis simply final month attended Essendon’s Hall of Fame operate the place he celebrated the elevation of Neale Daniher, the late Dr Bruce Reid, Dustin Fletcher and Gavin Wanganeen to Legend standing.

While Warne’s dying has been linked to his smoking and unhealthy crash weight-reduction plan, whereas Kitching’s colleagues stated her dying got here amid immense stress from political backroom machinations.

Although lower than 5 per cent of coronary heart illness happens in individuals youthful than 55 in Australia, all have been aged simply 52 years outdated.

Executive director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Jason Kovacic stated stress, excessive diets, smoking and even catching Covid have been all danger components in causing heart attacks.

He slammed any commentary that advised vaccination led to the center assaults.

He stated whereas vaccination had been linked to uncommon circumstances of myocarditis – an irritation of the center muscle – there weren’t any experiences of it resulting in coronary heart assaults.

He stated by the age of 75, one in 4 Australians would have coronary heart illness and it was the main explanation for dying – so it was essential individuals monitored the frequent causes.