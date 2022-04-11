AFL releases details of review into concussion adviser Paul McCrory

The AFL has chosen lawyer Bernard Quinn QC to steer an unbiased evaluate of the work, analysis and recommendation it obtained from Associate Professor Paul McCrory, whose suggestions helped develop the league’s concussion protocols and coverage.

The AFL announced a review of McCrory’s work last month after it was revealed he had been topic to allegations of scientific plagiarism and had offered an enforceable enterprise to the Medical Board of Australia that restricted his work.

The AFL has introduced lawyer Bernard Quinn QC will lead a evaluate into Professor Paul McCrory’s concussion recommendation to the league. Credit:Jo Gay

Specifically, the enterprise submitted in May 2018 dedicated McCrory to now not performing “neurodiagnostic procedures and/or nerve conduction studies and/or electromyography”.

Although now not employed by the AFL, the league stated McCrory had been “an important and long-standing adviser on concussion” and had lately chaired its Concussion in Sport Group.