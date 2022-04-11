AFL releases details of review into concussion adviser Paul McCrory
The AFL has chosen lawyer Bernard Quinn QC to steer an unbiased evaluate of the work, analysis and recommendation it obtained from Associate Professor Paul McCrory, whose suggestions helped develop the league’s concussion protocols and coverage.
The AFL announced a review of McCrory’s work last month after it was revealed he had been topic to allegations of scientific plagiarism and had offered an enforceable enterprise to the Medical Board of Australia that restricted his work.
Specifically, the enterprise submitted in May 2018 dedicated McCrory to now not performing “neurodiagnostic procedures and/or nerve conduction studies and/or electromyography”.
Although now not employed by the AFL, the league stated McCrory had been “an important and long-standing adviser on concussion” and had lately chaired its Concussion in Sport Group.
Quinn will head the evaluate into McCrory’s work after having earlier expertise with the Victorian Bushfires Royal Commission and experience in issues regarding scientific analysis.
University of Queensland and Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital Professor of Neuroscience Michael O’Sullivan can even present medical recommendation to the evaluate, which can now start instantly. Lawyer Jane Lindgren can even help Quinn.
AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon welcomed the brand new appointments and stated the evaluate would “look closely at the questions raised in relation to Professor McCrory’s work for the AFL”.
The particular phrases of reference for the evaluate have additionally been launched and embrace the scope to evaluate the remedy and assessments McCrory offered to AFL, AFLW and retired footballers concerning their concussion accidents.