AFL round 23 key takeouts and week 1 finals fixture

Having already secured the minor premiership, the Cats predictably belted the lowly Eagles in Patrick Dangerfield‘s 300th game for their 13th straight win. Cameron Guthrie sent a scare through the Cats’ camp when he damage his shoulder however coach Chris Scott stated the hard-running midfielder solely went off as a precaution. But Cats defender Jake Kolodjashnij might be doubtful to play in Geelong’s first remaining after coming into the 12-day concussion protocols. “I don’t think we could have given ourselves a much better chance [at the premiership] with the cards that we’ve been dealt,” Scott stated. “We’re just really excited to be in this position where we can have a crack at it.” For the Eagles, a club-worst season involves an finish after going 2-20 to complete seventeenth on the ladder, solely forward of North Melbourne on proportion. West Coast’s solely wood spoon got here in 2010 once they went 4-18 and the AFL had 16 groups. “We’ll lick our wounds, it’s been a tough year but we’ve been playing better footy since the bye and today we just got overwhelmed,” coach Adam Simpson stated. Essendon v Richmond, MCG

Jon Pierik The TIgers are sweating on Tom Lynch’s health. Credit:Getty Images Forget the Bombers for a minute; the Tigers are again within the finals, having missed the social gathering final yr. No one desires to fulfill the Tigers in September, for they will launch a premiership surge from seventh. Tom Lynch is a wildcard – and he strengthened that on Saturday evening. Goalless within the first half, he booted 5 after the principle break before leaving with a sore adductor. He might be an in depth watch over the following fortnight.Jack Riewoldt remains to be a risk, whereas the rising Noah Cumberland may very well be an X-factor. Dion Prestia has turn into the heartbeat of this aspect, and three-time premiership skipper Trent Cotchin has discovered better run in latest weeks. If Dustin Martin returns from damage, and has an impression, the Tigers are primed to problem the flag-favourite Demons and Cats. Back to the Bombers. Ruckman Sam Draper had a giant evening and has continued to develop this season. That Darcy Parish began on the bench, and remained there for 13 minutes, was a press release, for he has averaged greater than 30 touches per recreation this season. Does Dyson Heppell keep? Where does Dylan Shiel match into the larger image? Settling on a senior coach would be a handy start.

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval It’s been an unsatisfying season for Ken Hinkley’s Port Adelaide however at the least they despatched off nice Robbie Gray in fashion. Gray kicked two targets and had a hand in 4 others because the Power trounced their arch rivals. Port’s midfield was dominant however after being crushed preliminary finalists previously two seasons, they end eleventh on the ladder. The Crows missed the finals for the fifth consecutive yr. GWS v Fremantle, Manuka Oval AAP Fremantle took care of enterprise in opposition to GWS nevertheless it didn’t come simply in Canberra, trailing by 31 because the Giants dominated early with the Dockers displaying minimal starvation. To a lot aid for followers, nonetheless, Freo had the ultimate say, the final three targets of the day capped by 200-gamer Michael Walters snapping his third main to place the match to mattress. The Dockers will face the Western Bulldogs in an elimination remaining. The match ended Mark McVeigh’s tenure as GWS interim coach with a 4-9 report, though the aspect’s elevated efficiency degree within the back-half of the season has made him a real candidate for the everlasting place. The Giants finish their marketing campaign with a 6-16 report, and face an low season stuffed with motion as they search to nominate a brand new coach and take care of quite a lot of gamers who’re rumoured to need out of the membership.

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium Steve Barrett

Marcus Bontempelli will get a kick away. Credit:Getty Images The Western Bulldogs might want to summon one thing much more magical than the miracle of 2016 and spirit of 2021 if they’re to make any important finals inroads this September. They have looked further off the pace this season and it is difficult to envisage lightning striking a third time. But they do have a pulse, simply. The Bulldogs simply had the Hawks’ measure within the territory battle and on the contest all through Sunday’s conflict however couldn’t capitalise because of wayward goalkicking and woeful inefficiency, the likes of which make them the least possible contender among the many final eight groups standing. The Bulldogs’ midfield engine, piloted by Josh Dunkley, Tim English, Adam Treloar, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae and Tom Liberatore, was ascendant and is the one space the place they will hassle the competitors’s heavyweights Geelong and Melbourne.

Carlton v Collingwood, MCG

Roy Ward Collingwood have the double chance and another emotional win over an old rival. Defensively they may should be higher within the contests in the event that they need to progress within the finals as groups like Geelong will punish them much more severely than Carlton did on Sunday. Jamie Elliott and Jack Ginnivan have the flexibility to show video games as they confirmed within the remaining time period however maybe the Magpies and their leaders will should be prepared for a torrid conflict with Geelong to start out the finals and a few letdown if the Cats pay money for them. Carlton could have some demons from this remaining month of the season the place they did not get the win they wanted to make the finals. But you’ll again the likes of Patrick Cripps, Sam Docherty and Michael Voss to show it into inspiration for an much more profitable season in 2023. Jesse Motlop’s contribution shouldn’t be forgotten both, the Blues have a younger match-winner quietly growing of their ahead line, he’ll solely get higher with age and maturity. St Kilda v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

AAP Loading