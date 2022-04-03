AFL round 3 briefing: Key takeouts, MRO news

Essendon have been proper to level out that their three losses within the first three rounds got here in opposition to groups that completed within the high 4 on the finish of the house and away season final 12 months. Dylan Shiel and Darcy Parish improved and Peter Wright is a risk when he’s on, as he was on Friday night time. However, they’ve points in defence. Dyson Heppell is battling to search out kind and Mason Redman and James Stewart are a category under one of the best attacking gamers. Brayden Ham is a piece in progress, however he must tidy up his ball use to maximise his affect, as he can acquire metres. How they carry out in opposition to Adelaide will present the soccer world whether or not they’re on course. Melbourne, against this, are within the candy spot, knowledgeable outfit able to profitable from no matter place they discover themselves in. Angus Brayshaw didn’t do himself any hurt in negotiating his subsequent contract as he was excellent on the wing; his companion Ed Langdon patrols the alternative aspect of the bottom. Few groups have such good wingmen who’re skilful and ready to work exhausting to assist out in defence and assault when crucial.

Langdon kicked one of the best aim of his profession when he landed what former Hawthorn ahead Ben Dixon would possibly describe as “a chanana” late within the match when a aim was important. Andy McGrath took a step ahead in proscribing Christian Petracca to 21 possessions, a efficiency that may make different golf equipment sit up and take discover as they attempt to discover methods to curb the affect of the Melbourne matchwinner.

– Peter Ryan Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval Jordan Dawson of the Crows strains as much as kick the profitable aim. Credit:Getty Images Port Adelaide’s premiership window is in grave hazard of being nailed shut inside the primary quarter of the season following Friday’s heart-stopping Showdown defeat.

The Power led at each change, however imprecise goalkicking – for the second week in succession – got here again to hang-out Ken Hinkley’s males, whose waywardness provided a gap that Adelaide took full benefit of. At 0-3 and with clashes to return in opposition to undefeated reigning premiers Melbourne and improvers Carlton, the dire, unthinkable prospect of an 0-5 begin to the season looms. Boom recruit Jordan Dawson was the Crows’ after-the-siren hero, repaying the religion put in him by the membership he selected forward of Port as his desired 2022 vacation spot. Dawson possesses the pristine, silky ball use that Adelaide have been sorely missing in latest seasons. He entered SA footy folklore by claiming the Showdown Medal and has the potential to be the face of a fast-tracked rebuild.

– Steve Barrett

GWS v Gold Coast, Sydney Showground Stadium Leon Cameron recognized Gold Coast celebrity Touk Miller, proper, as a person the Giants needed to shut down in any respect prices, they usually did. Credit:Getty Images Contrary to what some AFL groups could have you ever consider, using a tagger on the opposition’s finest midfielders cannot solely be efficient, however may aid you win soccer video games. GWS coach Leon Cameron recognized Gold Coast celebrity Touk Miller as a person that the Giants needed to shut down in any respect prices on Saturday, and shut him down they did. Veteran stopper Matt de Boer teamed up with younger understudy Lachie Ash to rotate tagging duties on Miller, and restricted the All-Australian to simply 17 disposals – his lowest tally in a regulation-length match since 2019. Miller averaged 32 touches a recreation final 12 months, so it was a transparent victory for GWS. The flow-on impact was that no person actually stood up in Miller’s stead for the Suns, and it instructed in the final margin.

In a very promising signal for the Giants, their maligned co-captain Stephen Coniglio would possibly simply have turned the nook. He performed arguably his finest recreation since taking official management tasks on the membership after the 2019 season, and if he can get again to someplace close to his career-best kind on a constant foundation, particularly with their finest participant Toby Greene unavailable until round six due to suspension, that will be a most welcome bonus for Greater Western Sydney. Meanwhile, the Suns’ choice to recruit former Carlton ahead Levi Casboult continues to pay dividends, particularly with Ben King out for the 12 months, and he was robust in assault with three objectives.

– Ronny Lerner Collingwood v Geelong, MCG When the underdogs open up a match-winning lead with a nine-goal third quarter after which lose after conceding eight objectives within the last time period to a extra skilled bunch, each groups can depart comparatively glad.

Collingwood have been the higher workforce for 3 quarters however put 9 of their 13 objectives on the board in only one quarter after being woefully inaccurate within the first half. Their profligacy was disappointing, however there would have been few complaints from a supporter group with a lot to stay up for. The children, led by Nick Daicos and Isaac Quaynor, have nice promise and their vitality and enjoying model is constructive. Geelong key forwards Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron. Credit:AFL Photos Craig McRae indicated they should discover ways to change tempo to guard leads, however it isn’t the worst downside to have. By distinction, the Cats have been skilled and impressed, with Jeremy Cameron’s six objectives an indication of what he might be able to reaching if he steers away from damage for a lot of the season. Luke Dahlhaus had an actual affect when he got here on as a sub within the last quarter. Geelong are attacking extra so will often be susceptible as they shift the best way they use the ball, however they appear to be high eight contenders once more.

– Peter Ryan Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne, Gabba

This was a particularly lamentable loss for North Melbourne, and it’s a mirrored image on the woes of all the membership. Desperately brief on expertise and depth – their VFL aspect additionally copped a three-figure hiding – they appear set for a tragic spell within the ladder’s decrease reaches. The incontrovertible fact that Jason Horne-Francis did his finest to set the instance for his older teammates is extra indictment than a brilliant spot. The Lions have been ruthless in dispatching their feeble opposition, though it was exhausting to inform within the final quarter how a lot of that was right down to the Roos fully dropping their bundle. If they’d kicked straighter, it might have been a really mammoth margin.

– Andrew Stafford Down day: The Roos have been crushed by the Lions. Credit:AFL Photos Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG Who would have thought Carlton could be 3-0 to kick off 2022? There’s a lot to love about each the Blues and Hawks, who’ve given their followers a lot to be enthusiastic about early on this season.

Blues skipper Patrick Cripps continued his stellar begin to the season in the win over the Hawks, touchdown 5 tackles, 4 centre clearances and three inside-50s within the first half alone. He deserves to be talked about in Brownlow Medal conversations, and was well-supported by George Hewett, Sam Walsh and Matthew Kennedy. It’s proving a foursome to be reckoned with, however to go from a superb aspect to an ideal aspect, they’ll have so as to add goal-kicking prowess to their recreation. They kicked only one aim between them on Sunday. Father-son Blue Jack Silvagni (three objectives), nevertheless, is benefiting because the third key ahead behind Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow, and his match-winning aim capped off a terrific afternoon on the ’G. Hawthorn suffered their first loss for the season, however confirmed tenacity within the second half to maintain the sport alive. Changkuoth Jiath was clearly the Hawks’ off half-back. His run and sprint makes him one of many recreation’s finest gamers to look at, and he almost proved the match-winner along with his capacity to generate scoring alternatives from the again half of the bottom. The problem for the Hawks is to search out extra match-winners within the entrance half of the bottom. Again, it was left to veterans Luke Breust (two objectives) and Jack Gunston (two objectives) to maintain their aspect within the recreation on the scoreboard. Chad Wingard and Mitch Lewis had little affect exterior of a patch late within the third time period that ignited the Hawks’ comeback.

– Damien Ractliffe

St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium For the Saints, they out of the blue look like high six materials, for his or her finest soccer is exhilarating. That they’ve a game-changing forward in Max King – he has achieved that twice in as many weeks – offers this workforce the power to battle again from seemingly powerful predicaments. Jade Gresham’s return has added a lot depth and high quality by way of the midfield, becoming a member of Seb Ross, skipper Jack Steele and Brad Crouch as constant ball winners. That the Saints nonetheless prospered regardless of Brad Hill being largely subdued per week after his 30 touches in opposition to Fremantle confirmed maturity. The Saints went with three ruckmen in Paddy Ryder, Rowan Marshall and Jack Hayes. All had an affect nevertheless it stays to be seen if this tactic can constantly work. Jack Higgins was subbed off after a head knock however the Saints say there aren’t any main fears regardless of his historical past of mind surgical procedures. Former skipper Jarryn Geary has ramped up his bid by way of the VFL to return. For the Tigers, they’ve slipped to 1-2, and enjoying, at occasions, like offended outdated males. Coach Damien Hardwick was once more left to lament pricey free kicks. This ill-discipline is one thing the Tigers have mentioned however can’t appear to rectify. It may torpedo their season if they don’t seem to be cautious. There are extra damage considerations with co-captain Dylan Grimes (hamstring), and his absence will damage – because it did when King was in a position to get off the leash on Sunday. Former skipper Trent Cotchin is displaying the ravages of time and is struggling to have an effect late in video games. The absence of Dustin Martin is beginning to be felt however, if and when he returns, stays a thriller. Jack Riewoldt and, presumably, Dion Prestia will return this week.

– Jon Pierik West Coast v Fremantle, Optus Stadium Rory Lobb rejoice a aim. Credit:Getty Images