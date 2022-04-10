AFL round 4 briefing: Key takeouts, MRO news

As wasteful because the Bulldogs have been in entrance of objective, goalkicking could be rectified simply sufficient. Less so is their dearth of tall timber – and it’s hurting them. With Josh Bruce out because the help act to Aaron Naughton, the Dogs must play the lengthy recreation with No.1 choose Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who after two strong weeks took a step again – understandably so for a second-season key ahead. Does Marcus Bontempelli spend extra time ahead? Or perhaps it’s a difficulty that may be remedied by higher ball use coming into their ahead 50 given the variety of instances they pulled the flawed rein approaching objective. In defence, the absence of Alex Keath for a minimum of one other fortnight will check the unlikely key again pairing Ryan Gardner and Tim O’Brien, who struggled towards Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt. Zaine Cordy provides expertise ought to he return from concussion this week. The first 4 weeks haven’t supplied conclusive proof the Tigers’ dynasty is over however nor are we nearer to figuring out if final 12 months was an aberration. That they’ve led on the last change in all 4 video games is a constructive, however they’ve additionally produced two horrible quarters. The win towards the Dogs will make their rivals uneasy given how carefully it resembled their performances from 2017-20, when their trademark hunt and stress was on present weekly. The 22 who took to the MCG on Saturday night time included 16 members of their 2020 flag-winning crew, although it’s controversial if there are a lot of exterior of Shai Bolton, Daniel Rioli and Noah Balta who’ve improved since. As properly as they performed, groups can nonetheless produce the occasional recreation from the highest drawer whereas in decline earlier than the slide gathers pace.

– Andrew Wu Are the Tigers again? Credit:Getty Images Fremantle v GWS, Optus Stadium The Giants gained’t need to see the free kick rely from Saturday night time’s loss to the Dockers. They gave away a staggering 42 to simply 16 from Fremantle. In what was a reasonably dour arm wrestle for 3 quarters, the Dockers broke the shackles within the last time period, kicking six objectives to none. The Dockers didn’t simply win on the scoreboard – that they had GWS lined comprehensively on the stat sheet. They smashed the Giants for disposals (381-321) and contested possessions (151-126), they usually additionally had extra marks (85-84), contested marks (8-5), tackles (66-63) and inside-50s (51-45). New Docker Will Brodie performed the most effective recreation of his profession, amassing a private finest 36 disposals to go along with 20 contested possessions, six clearances, 5 tackles, six rating involvements and two objective assists. Griffin Logue and Brennan Cox did properly to maintain Jesse Hogan and Harry Himmelberg quiet within the second half. Things aren’t going to get any simpler for the Giants, who subsequent face the Demons in Melbourne. The Dockers, however, subsequent journey east to face the Bombers, the place they might be assured of consolidating their spot within the eight.

– Ronny Lerner Essendon v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

The Bombers have been capable of wrangle their first win for the season, narrowly escaping defeat towards the Crows on Sunday afternoon. Veteran Crow Taylor Walker made a four-goal return for the Crows after serving a six-match suspension for racist remarks he made throughout a SANFL recreation final 12 months, but it surely wasn’t sufficient to maintain the Bombers at bay. It was Essendon premiership participant Blake Caracella on the helm whereas senior coach Ben Rutten was out as a result of AFL’s well being and security protocols. A younger crew excelled as fringe gamers stepped up within the absence of key gamers such Jake Stringer, defender James Stewart, Tom Cutler, and Zach Merrett and Kyle Langford who’re anticipated to be out for 2 and three months, respectively.

– Sarah Burt Max King was once more essential in spherical 4. Credit:Getty Images Hawthorn v St Kilda, MCG St Kilda diehards have been fooled by numerous false dawns earlier than, however they’ve each purpose to be excited by the way in which the Saints dismantled Hawthorn. Both groups entered the conflict with 2-1 data. Only one – St Kilda – completed it contained in the top-four and buoyed by an enormous proportion enhance. Four Saints gamers – a mix of huge and small in Max King, Brad Hill, Jade Gresham and Tim Membrey – kicked 4 objectives every, aided by a midfield that sparkled, completely destroying their Hawk counterparts. Tougher assignments lie forward however the early proof factors to this being the strongest St Kilda aspect because the one which contested the 2010 grand last. If Sam Mitchell’s honeymoon as Hawthorn coach didn’t finish in final week’s nail-biting loss to Carlton, it actually did when he watched his aspect get wiped off the MCG on Sunday. The Hawks’ fast-paced fashion got here undone with an error-riddled show, their ahead line was inefficient and their again line was given no likelihood towards the rampaging Saints. Easter Monday towards outdated rivals Geelong will present extra intel as as to whether the St Kilda shocker was an aberration for Mitchell’s males.

– Steve Barrett Gold Coast v Carlton, Marvel Stadium