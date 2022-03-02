AFL star’s addictions cost him nearly $1m

AFL champion Dayne Beams struggled with dependancy in his taking part in profession. Now he’s talking out so as to assist others.

AFL champion Dayne Beams has lifted the lid on his debilitating drug and playing issues for the primary time in a bid to assist others overcome their very own addictions.

Speaking to Neroli Meadows’ OrdiNeroli Speaking podcast, Beams estimated he had misplaced near $1m playing and stated he spent two years within the grips of dependancy to prescribed drugs.

Beams defined his downward spiral got here after the loss of life of his father, who misplaced his battle with most cancers in 2018.

At the time, Beams was already making a reputation for himself as a contemporary legend of the sport – he’d gained a premiership at Collingwood and was captaining the Brisbane Lions on massive cash.

But Beams stated as he processed his grief, he turned to playing and prescription medicine.

“Obviously, I was taking a lot of those drugs to not have to deal with what I needed to deal with,” he stated.

“It became part of my routine that I’d take these drugs just so I could function. It wasn’t even about the feeling it gave me because that wears off over time.

“I tell people now openly how much I took and they’re like, ‘Holy sh*t. I have one of those and it puts me to sleep’.”

Beams stated he would lie and manipulate others so as to get medication however stated he by no means stole cash.

“You just find ways. You just find ways to get this stuff,” he stated.

“You manipulate people. It’s what you do. You become a full-time manipulator.

“It just turns you into this sh*t person.”

At his lowest level, Beams stated he took 24 oxycodone tablets in a single hit. In one other occasion, he intentionally crashed his automotive.

“This is how bad it can get, real fast,” he stated.

Beams stated he started playing at 16 and what started as a social exercise finally spun uncontrolled.

Beams stated he spent a good portion of his wealthy Brisbane contract to fund his behavior.

“I think it would’ve been if not close, it would have been over $1m that I’ve lost. A lot of money,” he stated.

“That was probably the hardest thing to swallow. Now having kids, I could’ve set them up big time.

“Particularly when I went to Brisbane. I was earning some really good money and essentially I just pissed it up against the wall.

“I went to Brisbane on just under $800,000 a year and really don’t have much to show for it.”

These days, Beams lives “a simple life”, operating his personal enterprise.

He stated he had not taken medication since checking himself into rehab for a 3rd time after he crashed his automotive. He retired on the finish of the 2020 season, saying he felt unsupported by Collingwood on his return to the membership.

He continues to see an dependancy specialist however feels “well and truly” on high of his addictions.

“Life’s always full of ups and downs but right in this specific moment of time, I’m doing really, really well,” he stated.

“I don’t think too far ahead and I also try not to think too far back. I always try and remember and I learn from my mistakes, but I try and just live in the now.

“My daughter’s going to school next year. I feel like the first two years in her life, in particular, I was relatively emotionless. Since being off substance, you actually feel emotion again. It’s just good to feel that love and joy for your kids.”

Beams stated he had turned his consideration to serving to others in related conditions.

“I’m a recovering addict who loves helping other people. Addiction is something that I knew nothing about until experiencing it myself,” he stated.

“I was one of those people that would drive down Victoria St and look at all the heroin addicts and judge them.

“You don’t ever know what someone’s past is or what they’re going through at the time. It’s a really difficult thing to break.”

As for playing, Beams stated he had one message for these within the grips of dependancy.

“Nothing you win is going to ever change your life, unless you win a million, $2m, which you’re not going to do,” he stated.

“But if you stop gambling, it will change your life. You will live a better life.”