AFL vows to ban online trolls after star’s body shaming

The AFL has vowed to crack down on trolls who goal gamers with on-line abuse after gun Gold Coast ahead Sarah Perkins was victimised on social media.

The AFL will droop the membership or league memberships of any social media troll discovered to be abusing its gamers after vile slurs have been levelled at AFLW fan-favourite Sarah Perkins this week.

The league, the AFL Players’ Association, the Gold Coast Suns and the soccer group have all condemned the physique shaming of the favored AFLW star.

Perkins, an AFLW premiership participant affectionately often called ‘Tex’, took to Twitter to name out on-line abuse following her apology to Suns followers after a slim loss to St Kilda final weekend.

Footy’s again! Everything you must know for 2022 is within the Herald Sun footy journal. On sale Saturday, Feb 26 $7.95 with the Herald Sun. Click here for more details.

One Twitter person sarcastically replied “Peak athleticism”, whereas one other joined in by posting: “I think she should go for a jog.”

Perkins tweeted in response: “2 from 2 this evening … anyone other bloke/fake account wanna comment on my size, body shape, athleticism? More than happy to hear feedback about my football skill/ability but unfortunately not everyone can be a size 6!”

The 28-year-old additionally posted a screenshot of one of many nasty feedback with the caption: “S**t like this will never get old” and including two emojis of a hand sticking its center finger up.

AFL social and inclusion coverage chief Tanya Hosch advised the Herald Sun the league would crack down exhausting on social media trolls if recognized.

“We’re very clear that this behaviour is completely unacceptable, but we’re a sporting code and not the law,” Hosch mentioned.

“So our jurisdiction doesn’t really extend unless we can firstly locate the person who’s done it, and quite often they’ve used fake or burner accounts to maintain their anonymity so they can’t be personally located.

“If we are able to locate them, and they happen to be a paid member of the AFL or an AFL club, their membership from the AFL or the club will be suspended straight away.”

Hosch mentioned the impact of the social media abuse was worse than many realised.

“Disappointing is not a strong enough word, because the thing is someone like Sarah I know will be embraced and supported,” she mentioned.

“But the thing you have to realise is there will be other people that have had these comments levelled at them before who don’t have that kind of support.

“So its impact always reaches much further than people realise, and it’s just completely unnecessary behaviour to sledge, humiliate or denigrate people for any reason.”

AFLPA normal supervisor of participant and stakeholder relations, Brett Murphy, labelled the web abuse as “unacceptable.”

“It’s completely unacceptable that AFLW players continue to be bombarded with online harassment,” he mentioned.

“No one ever deserves to be bullied and harassed.

“Since the inaugural AFLW season, we’ve seen numerous examples of the vitriol targeting our members.

“It’s an embarrassing stain on parts of our society that these views are not only held, but expressed so willingly.

“We applaud Sarah and everyone who has called out this unacceptable behaviour, and urge everyone to do the same so social media platforms become more inclusive, safer and better communities.”

The Suns mentioned they “condemn” the feedback and had reported the web accounts and their feedback to Twitter bosses.

Collingwood AFLW star Steph Chiocci was one among many large names to leap to Perkins’ defence, leaving a reply on the Suns star’s Twitter publish.

“People are just jealous they have never achieved anything worth posting about,” Chiocci tweeted.

“Got your back always. Can’t wait to see you kick more snags from 50m out and lay tackles like a boss.”

RESEARCH COULD HELP END AFLW ACL SCOURGE

—Lauren Wood

A Queensland researcher has recognized key components that would pinpoint AFL Women’s gamers which can be at the next threat of struggling ACL accidents earlier than they occur.

Gold Coast-based PhD candidate Tyler Collings has headed up a Griffith University research that has examined feminine Australian guidelines gamers to higher perceive the excessive ACL harm charges.

Star Collingwood midfielder Brittany Bonnici confirmed on Monday that she was the most recent AFLW participant to endure the harm this season, with Saints ruck Rhiannon Watt confirmed as one other ACL sufferer on Monday night time after she was additionally felled on Sunday.

Their accidents take the entire for the season – together with the pre-season – to 11 players after eight rounds.

Recent analysis has indicated that girls are 9 instances extra more likely to rupture their ACL than male counterparts.

Collings’ research – which is the primary ever to be performed with elite Australian footballers – used field-based testing gear to analyse gamers’ power and biomechanics in pre-season.

The findings indicated that an estimated 75 per cent of high-risk candidates may very well be recognized, with the potential to have their coaching applications tailor-made in an effort to negate potential severe harm.

Footy’s again! Everything you must know for 2022 is within the Herald Sun footy journal. On sale now for $7.95 with the Herald Sun. Click here for more details.

“Together with the support of Brisbane based sports technology company VALID Performance, we identified certain tests that identify these players who are at high risk,” he defined to News Corp.

“They do move in a different way, they control their knee and trunk positions differently during hopping, they have different hip strength profiles and they have different jumping force profiles.

“What we’re really interested in is using this equipment and arming the physios who are working with these players to be able to test them in pre-season, identify where there may be these deficits and then make choices about injury prevention.”

He included 120 AFLW gamers within the research that examined some 400 feminine gamers from throughout the nation.

AFL Women’s gamers have interaction within the league’s Prep to Play program which endeavours to strengthen gamers’ our bodies in an effort to fight potential harm.

Collings mentioned preparation of gamers’ our bodies over an extended interval may have a optimistic impact in lowering the rising numbers of the harm on the high stage.

“Within our study, we identified several potentially modifiable factors that increase a player’s risk of going on to sustain an ACL injury,” he mentioned.

“If you have those tools, then hopefully we’re able to personalise things more than what we’re currently doing.”

The outcomes of the research will probably be revealed in coming weeks.

Matthew Bourne, senior lecturer of train and sport at Griffith University, mentioned that the group is raring to work extra carefully with the AFL “to help reduce the extraordinary rate and burden of ACL injuries”.

“Tyler’s study is the first to ever explore strength and biomechanical risk factors for ACL injury in female Australian footballers, and therefore represents the first step towards designing more targeted, evidence-based injury prevention programs in this cohort.”

He mentioned extra funding in utilized analysis is a should.

Originally revealed as Stay up to date with the latest AFLW news ahead of Round 9