AFL’s Lions to target bigger milestones

Brisbane are working out of hoodoos to interrupt after beating Sydney on the SCG for the primary time since 2009 however nonetheless have some greater millstones to show into milestones.

The Lions got here out on high on the SCG for the primary time in 13 years with a powerful 24-point victory over their fellow top-four contenders to finish spherical seven in second place on the ladder.

The win ended a streak of 5 losses to the Swans on the venue by a mean of 47 factors because the Lions confirmed few fears at their bogey floor even whereas withstanding a second-half problem impressed by Lance Franklin’s six targets.

“It sounds like a long time, 13 years. We did have a bit of a chat about it because along the way we’ve tried to break some hoodoos and that was one of those that were left,” Brisbane coach Chris Fagan mentioned.

“It’s always good to get that monkey off your back but more importantly to come to an oval where it’s difficult to win against a really good side and find a way.

“That’s an important factor, not no matter goes down within the historical past books.”

The Lions failed to make the finals from 2010 to 2018 when a struggling club set several unwanted milestones that the group now playing under Fagan have since set about breaking.

As well as overcoming a run of nine seasons without finals the Lions have since snapped lengthy losing streaks against Richmond (15 matches), Sydney (11), West Coast (8), Geelong (8) and Adelaide (7).

“They’ve been a bunch that alongside the way in which have tried to tick just a few bins as we have grown as a workforce,” Fagan mentioned.

“This was one in every of them however in all probability extra motivating to us was that we performed Sydney in spherical one final 12 months they usually gave us a lesson on our floor and we have been fairly decided to attempt to do it again the opposite manner.”

Among the remaining hoodoos for the Lions to break are some of the biggest.

The Lions haven’t won the minor premiership since doing so as Fitzroy in 1913, while they are also looking to make their first grand final since 2004.

If they will obtain the latter of these milestones the Lions might be eyeing off the final word prize – a primary premiership because the final of the three-peat in 2003.