AFLW 2022 finals LIVE updates: Bannan puts Demons in control, maiden AFLW grand final now in reach

Melbourne 0.0, 1.2, 4.2 (26)

Bris.Lions 0.1, 1.2, 2.3 (15)

GOALS

Melbourne: Bannan 2, L.Pearce, McNamara

Bris.Lions: T.Smith, Davidson

DISPOSALS

Melbourne: Paxman 15, McNamara 12, D.Pearce 11, L.Pearce 11

Bris.Lions: Conway 13, Anderson 12, Dawes 11

Melbourne have one foot of their first ever AFLW grand closing.

They name the third quarter the premiership quarter, and the Demons would possibly’ve confirmed why with a dominant time period that noticed them kick three objectives to at least one.

The hosts now lead the disposals 157-143, clearances 23-15 and scoring photographs 6-5.

The Lions have had extra inside 50s (25-23) and are additionally dominating the sort out depend 78-56, however they discover themselves 11 factors in arrears heading into the ultimate interval.