AFLW 2022 Grand Final LIVE updates: Crows and Demons do battle for 2022 premiership

Hello everybody and welcome to our rolling Saturday reside footy weblog, and what a large day it guarantees to be.

Kicking issues off, it’s the massive one – Adelaide and Melbourne within the 2022 AFLW Grand Final at Adelaide Oval.

Will the Crows consolidate their standing because the league’s most dominant crew with a 3rd premiership in six seasons? Or will the Demons lastly break by for a maiden flag after so many near-misses?

It guarantees to be a memorable grand closing with legends Erin Phillips and Daisy Pearce going head-to-head.

After we’ve topped this 12 months’s girls’s premiers, the AFL kicks into gear, and we head to the SCG the place North Melbourne face the daunting job of tackling Sydney on their dwelling deck.

The twilight contest pits Collingwood up towards West Coast at Marvel Stadium, whereas the night-time double-header sees Richmond tackle the Western Bulldogs on the MCG and Fremantle host GWS at Optus Stadium.