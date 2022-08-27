AFLW coaches demand more Marvel games

Rival coaches Bec Goddard and Natalie Wood have known as for extra AFLW matches to be performed at Marvel Stadium after their growth sides placed on an entertaining contest beneath the roof.

Wood’s Essendon produced a 26-point win over Hawthorn within the round-one encounter, which was moved from the far smaller ETU Stadium – higher often called North Port Oval – due to sturdy supporter curiosity.

More than 12,000 followers had been handled to a sport performed at excessive pace, with some very good foot expertise on show in excellent circumstances not often afforded to AFLW gamers because the Bombers ultimately prevailed 7.11 (53) to 4.3 (27).

“We saw both teams put on a really great show tonight, so why not play more games at big stadiums?” Hawks coach Goddard mentioned.

“It felt like there were so many more than 12,000 here tonight. That’s a big number but it sounded a lot louder.

“Just give the ladies the chance to play in huge stadiums and the followers will come.”

Wood said the facilities at the AFL-owned Marvel Stadium matched the AFLW players’ commitment to improvement as many juggle work and study outside of football.

“The extra that we will wrap professionalism round our athletes, the higher,” Wood mentioned.

“If which means getting on the higher grounds that help that professionalism, then I feel that is a great factor.

“If we’re working towards establishing a really professional product then our members and our fans need to be able to come along and consume that and be a part of that and live that with us.

“If that signifies that we would have liked to be right here (Marvel Stadium) with the intention to get 12,000 individuals then I feel that is the suitable factor.”

Hawthorn midfielder Tilly Lucas-Rodd said running out at Marvel Stadium was a “nice expertise” for the gamers.

“There had been no circumstances like we get out at Box Hill with the rain and the wind, and I feel you noticed that – the talents had been up as a result of there weren’t some other elements,” Lucas-Rodd mentioned.