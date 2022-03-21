AFLW grand final pushed back a week, the MCG a possible venue

Brisbane will host Collingwood on the Gabba from 1:05pm AEDT on Sunday, March 27. Loading The preliminary finals will now happen on Saturday, April 2, with the grand last every week later. Fremantle defeated North Melbourne on Saturday to ensure a berth within the preliminary last in opposition to Adelaide, whereas Melbourne are ready for the consequence from the Brisbane Lions-Collingwood match. Magpies head of girls’s soccer Jess Burger informed SEN on Friday the membership wouldn’t forfeit however would want time to evaluate who was obtainable and their stage of health as soon as their gamers left the COVID-19 well being and security protocols. They face an enormous activity to beat the defending premiers, however Burger stated they have been up for the problem.

“As we know, this virus can present itself differently in each individual, so it’s a matter of us monitoring how they come back, and then working with the AFL on the next steps to get a finals series underway,” Burger stated. “[A forfeit] hasn’t been in any of our discussions, nor in the AFL’s or Brisbane’s, we’ve been committed to getting this match away when it’s most safe and appropriate to do so. “We’re able to engage 10 top-up players, mostly from VFLW standard, and they’ve been coming into the club and training to best prepare themselves, should we need to call upon them if we can’t field a full team of AFLW-listed players,” she added. Speaking alongside Livingstone at AFL House, government normal supervisor of finance, broadcasting, and golf equipment Travis Auld praised the AFLW and its contributors for what he stated has been “an extraordinary season”. Daisy Pearce, Nicole Livingstone and Western Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn. Credit:Getty Images

“It’s been an extraordinary season in difficult circumstances but the on-field product has been incredible [and] that’s come through in our ratings and our attendances – it’s something we’re really, really proud of and I can’t wait, like many others, to see the finals series roll out in a what is a wide-open race,” he stated. Auld additionally praised soccer supporters for persevering with to again their golf equipment “through an incredibly difficult two years”. “To come off the back of round 1 of the AFL men’s season with 360,000 people attend the football, it is incredible,” he stated. “We set our expectations really high – we set some really bold and ambitious targets going into round 1. We did so because we felt the need to demonstrate some confidence, and frankly to get people out of their homes and back to the football, not just in this city but right around the country.” In regards to the AFLW finals fixture change and the present COVID scenario in Carlton’s AFL program, Auld stated “part of our philosophy is to play when you can, because we don’t know the situation we’re going into”.

“Where we’ve had the opportunity to play, we have done, and that means there might be some gaps between games, but it’s what’s got us to where we are now,” he added.

Auld stated he was assured the AFL has the best processes in place to handle the Carlton scenario. “The players and staff are testing regularly, we’re becoming aware of issues as they arise, and we can deal with them as they happen,” he stated. “At the moment, the majority of the issues we’re facing are with non-playing staff. We’ve said from day one, we’re going to have some challenges throughout the season – it’s happened pretty early, but we’re going to play on.” Auld additionally touched on the scourge of racist social media feedback, with a Gold Coast Suns AFL participant the newest sufferer. “I’ve just become aware of the situation in terms of the racist remarks that were made to one of their players on social media,” he stated.