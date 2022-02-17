AFLW players’ big push to become fully professional

As strain mounts on the AFLW to reduce participant workloads, the enjoying base has set a timeframe for the league to turn out to be totally skilled. Plus, Round 7 groups and ideas.

But the competitors’s union has not dominated out reaching a full-time capability sooner than its four-year goal.

AFL Players’ Association boss Paul Marsh mentioned creating an expert AFLW was a “strong ambition” however was one which had acquired overwhelming help from gamers throughout latest consultations.

The date is a part of a player-driven imaginative and prescient mannequin — with the AFLPA canvassing gamers on points referring to the whole competitors and their experiences.

Marsh strongly believes that nominating the 2026 season units a sensible and achievable goal.

“If you asked all the players individually, there would be different views as to how quickly we should get there, and there are players who think we should get there quicker and there are others who think it might be too challenging,” he informed the Herald Sun.

“But by and large, that’s the time frame that we’re talking about. I say deliberately ‘by’ 2026 – that doesn’t put a limit on it getting there pre-then.

“We think with the expansion, new teams, new players and giving the clubs and the industry time to get itself geared up, we think it’s a realistic and reasonable time frame.”

The AFLPA continues to work with gamers on the general imaginative and prescient for the competitors, which is hoped will probably be finalised in coming months.

AFLW gamers are presently contracted for 23.5 weeks per yr, and a complete of 338.5 hours throughout the pre-season and season correct.

But many are placing in far longer hours at golf equipment and coaching, with many additionally juggling full-time jobs and research together with their elite soccer profession.

The collective bargaining settlement between the league and gamers is ready to run out on October 31, coinciding with the expiry of the present broadcast deal and males’s CBA.

Pursuing a joint CBA between the 2 competitions has acquired help from some gamers and has not been dominated out, however it’s not thought of vital to implementing the gamers’ imaginative and prescient for the sport.

Under the present deal, Tier 1 gamers this season earn $37,155, whereas Tier 4 gamers take residence $20,239.

The high two paid gamers at every membership are excluded from any calculations for extra companies agreements, which means some gamers may earn nicely over $100,000 with out it being included in a membership’s figures.

The league launched its imaginative and prescient highway map for the competitors in late 2021.

It mentioned that it aimed for AFLW gamers “to be the best paid sportswomen in a domestic competition in the country”, with different “aspirational targets” together with equal participation and illustration in group soccer by 2030, and at the very least 50 per cent of AFLW senior teaching positions held by ladies.

Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn mentioned this week that she loved each working and enjoying soccer, however Marsh mentioned alternative for gamers was the final word final result.

“From the player perspective, it’s having the option as to whether they work and play footy,” he mentioned.

“That’s one thing we are trying to find as part of this solution – we don’t necessarily want to take work off players.

“We want them to have the choice. Because there are lots of players who will look at this and say ‘I want to do both’.

“It’s finding the right balance.

“There’s a number that will be attached to that at the right time, and that’s a product of hours and games and all the rest of it. But having the choice of whether you’re footy full-time or whether you’re work and footy is where we want to get to.”

The gamers’ goal of 2026 is the results of an “extensive process” that has lasted over 12 months.

“We’ve got strong ambitions here to get to this point as quickly as we can,” Marsh mentioned.

“And it will be good for the industry if we can get to this point.

“It’s something that we’re passionate about and determined to get to.”

AFLW TEAMS, TIPS: Pies, North face season-defining conflict

North Melbourne and Collingwood will probably be intent on staking their premiership claims after they meet in a vital AFLW conflict this spherical.

North sits fourth on the ladder, one win forward of the sixth-placed Magpies and inside putting distance of frontrunner Fremantle.

Gold Coast will probably be making an attempt to keep up a correspondence with the top-six when it opens the spherical in opposition to Brisbane Lions within the Q Clash, whereas West Coast will probably be hopeful its improved type continues in opposition to Richmond on the different finish of the desk.

Scroll right down to see who our consultants are tipping.

AFLW ROUND 7 TEAMS

Friday, February 18

Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Whitten Oval, 7.10pm

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Ferres, Lynch

HB: Grant, Brown, Gamble

C: Pritchard, Blackburn, Snell

HF: Bennetts, Toogood, Cranston

F: Morris-Dalton, Hartwig

Foll: Moody, Fitzgerald, Lamb

Inter: Guest, Hunt, Edmonds, Gutknecht, Georgostathis

In: Gamble, Bennetts

Out: – Lochland (Illness), Smith (Illness)

GEELONG

B: McMahon, Keryk

HB: Emonson, McDonald, Rankin

C: Morrison, Prespakis, Van De Heuvel

HF: Moloney, McWilliams, Kearns

F: Scheer, Barber

Foll: Caris, Webster, McDonald

Inter: Friswell, Featherston, Crockett-Grills, Darby, Ivey

In: Moloney, Barber

Out: Maguire (Omitted), Gardiner (Omitted)

