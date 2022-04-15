AFP launch search for siblings not seen by their father since Christmas

The Australian Federal Police have launched a search into the whereabouts of two kids who haven’t been seen by their father since Christmas Day final 12 months.

Kaelan Amir Myers, 13, and Ellah Rose Myers, 11, had been final seen in NSW and are believed to be with their 48-year-old mom, Mellanie Kerry McNamara, or any person identified to her.

Mellanie Kerry McNamara, 48 (left) and her kids Kaelan Amir Myers, 13, and Ellah Rose Myers, 11. Credit:AFP

Police imagine the youngsters are actually within the Crookwell or Goulburn areas of NSW.

On Thursday night time, the AFP launched an enchantment to the general public to assist find the youngsters.