AFP launch search for siblings not seen by their father since Christmas
The Australian Federal Police have launched a search into the whereabouts of two kids who haven’t been seen by their father since Christmas Day final 12 months.
Kaelan Amir Myers, 13, and Ellah Rose Myers, 11, had been final seen in NSW and are believed to be with their 48-year-old mom, Mellanie Kerry McNamara, or any person identified to her.
Police imagine the youngsters are actually within the Crookwell or Goulburn areas of NSW.
On Thursday night time, the AFP launched an enchantment to the general public to assist find the youngsters.
“The father has not seen or heard from the children since 25 December 2021,” the enchantment mentioned.
The police mentioned they hoped that somebody would recognise them and supply data on their whereabouts.
Kaelan is 175cm tall with quick brown hair and Ellah is 150cm tall with lengthy brown hair. McNamara is 165cm tall and has honest pores and skin, medium-length darkish blonde hair and blue-green eyes.
