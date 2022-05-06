AFP probes liberal candidate false address

The Australian Electoral Commission has referred a possible electoral fraud investigation into the Liberal candidate for the Victorian seat of Isaacs to the Australian Federal Police.

The Labor Party alleges Robbie Beaton wilfully breached electoral legal guidelines to additional his political profession.

The AEC has been investigating an incorrect deal with supplied by the candidate in his preselection and pre-enrolment types for electoral fraud.

On his official web site, Mr Beaton pitches himself as “a long-time local business owner, Robbie and his family have been a part of the Isaacs community for over 20 years”.

In the types, Mr Beaton claims to dwell on the Bridge Hotel in Mordialloc, a pub run by his spouse’s household the Doyles, from 1984 to 2020.

Labor stated Mr Beaton had not lived at this deal with for a few years and had been dwelling exterior his voters in Camberwell.

The AEC has referred the matter to the AFP for additional investigation.

“Following Mr Beaton’s candidate nomination for the 2022 federal election we have reviewed the declarations made on Mr Beaton’s enrolment and nomination forms,” the AEC stated.

“There is concern as to whether the information provided by him regarding his residential address on these forms is false.”

Labor deputy chief Richard Marles instructed reporters in Sydney on Friday that it was a really critical matter.

“(Prime Minister) Scott Morrison needs to clarify this issue today because pre-poll begins on Monday, postal votes are already in people’s hands and maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public office is absolutely essential,” he stated.

According to the AEC web site, “enrolment fraud occurs if an elector makes a false claim for enrolment, for example using a false name or address”.

Under the Commonwealth Electoral Act, a candidate just isn’t required to be enrolled throughout the boundaries of the voters they’re contesting, however candidates are required to be enrolled at their residential deal with.

According to Campaign Central, Mr Beaton and his spouse have been enrolled to vote on the Mordialloc deal with since 2017.

Mr Beaton instructed The Age he would sometimes keep in an residence throughout the pub after ending work late.

But the brand new homeowners say there isn’t a lodging on the pub, and there has not been for no less than a decade.

“The choice of the Bridge Hotel for the electoral roll is not an inadvertent breach, but a wilful breach of the act to further his political career, being perpetuated to con the voters of Isaacs into thinking he is a local,” Labor stated.

The AEC stated nominations for Isaacs should stay as they have been formally declared on April 22.

“Ballot papers have been printed and distributed across the country for early voting to begin on Monday and many postal voters have already received their postal voting packs,” the AEC stated.

The seat of Isaacs is held by Labor shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus by a margin of 6.4 per cent.