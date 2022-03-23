‘Afraid nobody would believe me’: Roberts-Smith’s former lover reluctant to report alleged punch, court told
But she stated she tried to report the alleged incident to the police twice, after her husband prompt she accomplish that, however bought chilly ft as a result of she needed to talk to somebody senior and was rebuffed.
“I was worried about Ben’s connections in the military and the police,” Person 17 stated.
She stated she spoke to The Age and the Herald’s investigative reporter Nick McKenzie in about May that 12 months as a result of she was “trying to protect myself”, and never as a result of she needed to make the allegation public. Person 17 stated she “was really afraid of what I was caught up in” and “just really paranoid and fearful”.
She stated she was afraid she was being adopted and a person had approached her on a seaside in her residence city on April 3, 2018, with “compromising photos” on his cellphone, displaying “Ben and I having sex in a hotel room”. She believed the images had been taken from exterior the room, the courtroom heard.
“[The man] said to me, ‘you’ve been seeing Ben Roberts-Smith.’ He showed me the photos. He said I was to tell [Mr Roberts-Smith’s wife] Emma about the affair or the photos would be made public,” she stated.
Person 17 stated she didn’t inform Mr Roberts-Smith in regards to the images as a result of “I didn’t trust him”.
She stated her assembly with McKenzie led ultimately to contact with the Australian Federal Police and the ACT police, however in the long run she sought authorized recommendation and felt it was not in her greatest pursuits to proceed with a grievance.
Under cross-examination by Mr Roberts-Smith’s barrister, Bruce McClintock, SC, Person 17 agreed she was very drunk on the occasion that night time in Canberra. She additionally agreed that she had advised the then Defence Force deputy chief Vice-Admiral Ray Griggs on the occasion that she was having an affair with Mr Roberts-Smith.
She denied she was so drunk that she couldn’t take care of herself or maintain herself up with out leaning towards the wall.
Mr McClintock put it to Person 17 that she had made makes an attempt to contact Mr Roberts-Smith till at the least final 12 months.
“No,” she replied.
Pressed by Mr McClintock about why she continued to see Mr Roberts-Smith after the alleged punch, Person 17 advised the courtroom she was “simultaneously in love with him and afraid of him”.
“My client had no power over you, did he?” Mr McClintock stated.
“He did,” Person 17 replied.
The trial continues.
