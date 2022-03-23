‘Afraid nobody would believe me’: Roberts-Smith’s former lover reluctant to report alleged punch, court told

But she stated she tried to report the alleged incident to the police twice, after her husband prompt she accomplish that, however bought chilly ft as a result of she needed to talk to somebody senior and was rebuffed.

“I was worried about Ben’s connections in the military and the police,” Person 17 stated.

She stated she spoke to The Age and the Herald’s investigative reporter Nick McKenzie in about May that 12 months as a result of she was “trying to protect myself”, and never as a result of she needed to make the allegation public. Person 17 stated she “was really afraid of what I was caught up in” and “just really paranoid and fearful”.

She stated she was afraid she was being adopted and a person had approached her on a seaside in her residence city on April 3, 2018, with “compromising photos” on his cellphone, displaying “Ben and I having sex in a hotel room”. She believed the images had been taken from exterior the room, the courtroom heard.

“[The man] said to me, ‘you’ve been seeing Ben Roberts-Smith.’ He showed me the photos. He said I was to tell [Mr Roberts-Smith’s wife] Emma about the affair or the photos would be made public,” she stated.