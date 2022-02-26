Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’ | News24

Some 300 million tonnes of plastic waste — the equal weight of the planet’s human inhabitants — are produced every year.

What may be completed to stop Africa from changing into the world’s largest dumping floor for plastic?

That’s one of many massive questions dealing with United Nations members subsequent week at a stock-taking on Earth’s environmental woes.

From Antananarivo to Dakar by way of Nairobi and Conakry, African cities are scarred by large landfills the place plastic waste is measured within the hundreds of tonnes.

The dumps are smelly and harmful, releasing smoke and poisonous particles. They are additionally a spot the place impoverished males, ladies and kids decide by the filth to search out sufficient to outlive.

Blown by the wind or swept downstream in rivers, plastic waste pollutes the ocean, forests and fields, threatening wildlife — and ultimately people too, as a result of microscopic particles enter the meals chain.

“The plastic bags are real killers,” mentioned Hama Abdoulaye, a shepherd residing close to Niamey, the capital of the Sahel state of Niger.

“The animals swallow plastic when they graze on the grass, and die slowly.”

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), which hosts the three-day UN Environment Assembly opening in Nairobi on Monday, says plastic air pollution in Africa is accelerating, pushed partly by poor garbage assortment and lack of recycling services.

The downside poses “a significant threat for the environment and the economies of the continent,” it mentioned in a latest report.

But globally lower than 10 p.c is recycled, a determine that anecdotally is way smaller in Africa, though dependable statistics for the continent are uncommon.

“If nothing is done in a few years, Africa will become a dustbin of plastic bags and waste,” mentioned Ousmane Danbadji, head of an NGO referred to as the Niger Network for Water and Sanitation.

Knock-on

In 2018, China determined to ban the import of plastic waste, a transfer adopted by different Asian nations such because the Philippines and Malaysia.

This has raised fears of a knock-on impact — that rich economies will more and more flip to Africa to get rid of their plastic garbage.

Africa is already a long-established vacation spot for different hazardous merchandise and supplies similar to batteries or used electrical and digital parts, notably Ghana and Nigeria.

“There is a great risk of seeing all the waste from industrialised countries dumped here in Africa,” mentioned Yves Ikobo, head of a grassroots organisation in DR Congo referred to as Planete Verte RDC.

In Nairobi, African nations will attempt to attain a standard place on banning the import of plastic waste into the continent, with a view to talks for a global settlement towards plastic air pollution.

Since the start of the 2000s, many of the states of sub-Saharan Africa have regularly adopted laws prohibiting manufacturing, import, advertising, use and storage of plastic baggage and packaging.

But the legal guidelines are routinely flouted or poorly utilized.

In a letter to AFP, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mentioned it was “finalising a draft regulation” on harmonising nationwide guidelines amongst its 15 members.

However, member states “have not yet agreed… on a deadline for the import of plastics,” it admitted.

“There is a lack of commitment from many states in Africa,” mentioned John Gakwavu, head of a Rwandan environmental conservation NGO.

Danbadji, of Niger Network, agreed.

“We can’t do anything against the proliferation (of plastic waste) because politicians are not really committed to the fight,” he mentioned.

Employment

But the dearth of dedication is not only a query of weak governance.

It can be linked to the financial and social impression of the plastics sector, which is a giant employer in a number of nations.

“I don’t think African countries will take exactly the same position” in Nairobi, mentioned Nhlanhla Sibisi of Greenpeace Africa, primarily based in Johannesburg.

South Africa is a living proof.

Around 65,000 individuals are employed within the synthetics materials enterprise within the continent’s largest economic system — an enormous plus in a rustic the place 65 p.c of younger individuals are unemployed — and the sector is a significant tax contributor.

South African Environment Minister Barbara Creecy not too long ago warned that any worldwide settlement should think about “differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.”

This formulation is routinely heard at UN local weather conferences, when creating nations say they shouldn’t be requested to shoulder the identical burden as wealthy ones.

“It will be very difficult for our countries to unite in banning the entry of waste,” mentioned Ikobo.

“It is also, for them, a means of bringing in finance, of capital. Hence the importance for us to continue to apply pressure so that we do not sacrifice the future of the continent.”

Sorted imports

But there are different voices who say that importing plastic waste is suitable, supplied situations are met.

Richard Kainika, secretary normal of the Association of Kenyan Waste Recyclers, mentioned he had “no problem” as long as the waste was “well sorted and classified.”

“Recycling supports job creation and also conserves the environment,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, grassroots work on the setting — one thing that was absent for therefore lengthy in Africa — is selecting up.

In some areas, residents are working to select up plastic within the streets and on the seashores, and a few cautious initiatives in recycling have began up.

Bright stars embrace Libreville and Abidjan the place, due to a collaboration with UNESCO and a Colombian firm, a manufacturing facility for recycling plastic into bricks opened in 2020 with a view to constructing tons of of colleges in Ivory Coast.

By themselves, these initiatives is not going to remedy the far greater downside of large and reckless dumping of plastic.

But they do sow the seeds of consciousness, which in flip results in stress on governments to behave.

Could they be the primary small steps that saves the continent from drowning in plastic?