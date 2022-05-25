Africa has become a ‘collateral victim’ of Ukraine war, AU chair says in Africa Day address | News24

The African Union says the continent has develop into a collateral sufferer of the warfare in Ukraine.

This as AU chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat delivered an tackle to mark Africa Day.

Russia started its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Africa has develop into a “collateral victim” of the Russia-Ukraine battle, additional denting the continent’s capability to fulfil its “enormous promise and potential”, high officers of the African Union and United Nations have stated in messages for Africa Day.

Every yr, 25 May is marked as Africa Day, the anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963, which turned the African Union in July 2002.

“Africa has become the collateral victim of a distant conflict, that between Russia and Ukraine,” stated Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission. “By profoundly upsetting the fragile global geopolitical and geostrategic balance, it has also cast a harsh light on the structural fragility of our economies.

“The most emblematic sign of these fragilities is the food crisis following the climatic disorders, the health crisis of Covid-19, amplified today by the conflict in Ukraine,” he added. “This crisis is characterised by a shrinking world supply of agricultural products and a soaring inflation of food prices.”

Millions of individuals in Africa, which has an estimated inhabitants of 1.3 billion, have been pushed into excessive poverty by the Covid-19 pandemic. And now, the continent has been hit arduous by rising meals prices prompted partly by disruptions linked to the warfare.

Russia and Ukraine produce roughly a 3rd of worldwide wheat and barley, and two-thirds of the world’s exports of sunflower oil used for cooking. The battle has broken Ukraine’s maritime and agricultural infrastructure, and that might restrict its agricultural manufacturing for years.

Mahamat stated Africa stays embroiled in a ceaseless wrestle towards “terrorism, violent extremism and transnational crime – human, drugs and arms trafficking”.

The AU chairperson’s assertion comes simply because the physique begins a three-day summit in Equatorial Guinea.

In his message, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the “war in Ukraine is creating a perfect storm for developing countries, especially in Africa”.

“This crisis is resulting in soaring costs for food, energy and fertilizer with devastating consequences on nutrition and food systems, while making it even more difficult for the continent to mobilize the financial resources needed to invest in its people,” he stated.

However, Guterres additionally recognised Africa as “a home for hope,” hailing the “enormous promise and potential of this diverse and dynamic continent”.

“The prospects on the horizon are bright – from Africa’s growing and vibrant youth population, to initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Decade of Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion, and the African Union’s bold vision for the future, Agenda 2063,” he stated