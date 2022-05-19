Africa has contained monkeypox outbreaks during Covid-19 pandemic – Africa CDC | News24

Several outbreaks of monkey pox in Africa have been contained through the Covid-19 pandemic whereas the world’s consideration was elsewhere, and outbreaks in Europe and the United States are a priority, Africa’s high public well being company stated on Thursday.

A handful of circumstances of the virus, which causes fever signs and a particular bumpy rash, have been reported or are suspected in Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United States.

The illness, which spreads via shut contact and was first present in monkeys, principally happens in west and central Africa and solely not often spreads elsewhere.

The appearing director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that since 2020 outbreaks had been seen and contained within the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cameroon and Central African Republic.

Ahmed Ogwell Ouma instructed a weekly information briefing:

During this pandemic, now we have had a number of outbreaks of monkey pox on the continent … We additionally anticipate that different outbreaks will come and we’ll deal with it within the common approach.

“We are however concerned at the multiple countries outside, especially in Europe, that are seeing these outbreaks of monkey pox. It would be very useful for knowledge to be shared regarding what the source of these outbreaks actually are,” he stated.

“We are in close contact with our counterparts at the European CDC to try and understand where that did come from because when you see monkey pox in environments that are far away from a forested area then for sure as far as public health is concerned it raises a lot of questions.”

