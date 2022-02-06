Africa is not responsible for climate change but bears the brunt of it – President Cyril Ramaphosa | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the thirty first digital Session the APRM Forum of Heads of States and Governments [Photo: GCIS]

Africans are bearing the brunt of local weather change, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says the monetary flows to creating nations are insufficient.

According to Ramaphosa, a one-size-fits-all strategy will not work.

Although they aren’t accountable for inflicting local weather change, Africans are those who’re bearing the brunt and the price of the phenomenon, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was collaborating in a digital assembly of the African Union Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change on Sunday when he made the remark.

He mentioned the Covid-19 pandemic had set again multilateral processes, together with these round local weather change.

“It is imperative that we do not lose momentum and that climate change is not relegated to the periphery of the global development agenda,” he mentioned.

“Africa is experiencing the worst impacts of phenomena associated with global warming, such as droughts, floods and cyclones.

“Climate change impacts are costing African economies between three and 5 % of their GDPs. Despite not being accountable for inflicting local weather change, it’s Africans who’re bearing each the brunt and the price.”

He added that final yr, the continent spoke with one voice at COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The advanced Glasgow Climate Pact strives to strike the precise stability by accommodating the differing nationwide circumstances and capacities among the many almost 200 events. The purpose is that every one are enabled and empowered to contribute their fair proportion in addition to to boost their local weather ambition.

“Developed economy countries have agreed to support the implementation of just transitions that promote sustainable development, poverty eradication, and the creation of decent work and quality jobs.”

Ramaphosa mentioned it was nonetheless a priority that the mandatory monetary flows to allow creating economic system nations to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of local weather change had been nonetheless “vastly inadequate”.

“A one-size-fits-all approach to complex issues, such as a transition from fossil fuels that disregard the realities on the ground in Africa, will simply not work, and is neither just nor equitable,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

