Africa moving toward control of COVID-19: WHO director

Africa is transferring to the “control phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic and elevated vaccination charges can be essential in serving to the continent reside with the illness, the World Health Organization’s Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti mentioned Thursday.

“Although COVID-19 will be with us for the long term, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Moeti mentioned. “This year we can end the disruption and destruction the virus has left in its path, and gain back control over our lives.”

Africa is heading towards “what might become a kind of endemic, living with the virus… I believe that we are transitioning from the pandemic phase and we will now need to manage the presence of this virus,” she mentioned, addressing reporters at a digital media briefing.

“Over the past two years, the African continent has gotten smarter, faster and better at responding to each new surge in cases of COVID-19,” mentioned Moeti. “Against the odds, including huge inequities in access to vaccinations, we’ve weathered the COVID-19 storm with resilience and determination… But COVID-19 has cost us dearly, with more than 242,000 lives lost and tremendous damage to our economies.”

Moeti’s optimism contrasts sharply with the warnings from WHO Geneva’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has mentioned repeatedly the pandemic is just not over and that it’s untimely for nations to assume that the tip could be imminent.

“Wherever you live, COVID-19 isn’t finished with us,” Tedros mentioned this week. He has cautioned that new coronavirus variants are doubtless and will undo the progress made to this point, saying populations in Africa are among the many most at-risk.

According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have pushed as much as 40 million folks into excessive poverty on the continent, and each month of delay in lifting containment measures is estimated to value Africa US$ 13.8 billion in misplaced gross home product, Moeti mentioned.

It is worrying that solely 11 % of Africa’s grownup inhabitants has been vaccinated regardless of the continent receiving greater than 670 million vaccine doses, mentioned Moeti. According to WHO’s figures, Africa is among the many least-affected continents by COVID-19, though circumstances and deaths have been undercounted, as they’ve been elsewhere.

Some consultants attribute that to the continent’s youthful demographic and tendency to spend extra time outside, amongst different elements.

“While many [rich] countries are considering booster shots, 85 percent of Africans have yet to receive a single shot,” she mentioned. “To reach the levels of immunity achieved in other parts of the world, vaccine uptake needs to be significantly accelerated across the region, urgently. A steady supply of ([COVID-19 vaccine] doses is reaching our shores, so the focus needs to be on translating those into actual shots in people’s arms.”

She mentioned Africa’s 54 nations should implement classes realized in the course of the earlier waves of the virus to take care of attainable future waves or variants.

“When we move into the next so-called control phase of COVID-19, or living with COVID-19, the capacity of countries to reduce and control incidents of infections will be key,” mentioned Moeti.

“The ability to promptly prevent, diagnose and treat cases is what will mitigate the long-term consequences of future infections,” mentioned Moeti.

She mentioned the continent wants to keep up political will and help for the native manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutic medicines and diagnostic instruments.

