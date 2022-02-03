Africa needs capability and technology to provide solutions when crises hit, AU summit hears | News24

Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), arrives for a dinner on the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on 17 May 2021.

Africa ought to discover methods of coping with well being, local weather change, diet and cyber safety challenges.

The Covid-19 pandemic stretched economies and broke societies which can be already battling famine and human rights abuses.

African economies lose 3-16% of GDP yearly attributable to malnutrition and the answer is in investing in diet.

For Africa to handle well being, local weather change, diet and cyber safety challenges, the continent wants the aptitude and expertise to offer options when crises hit.

This was what Vera Songwe, the chief secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), stated in her tackle on the opening of the fortieth African Union Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

The Cameroon-born profession economist and banking government famous that Africans must construct resilience within the face of accelerating challenges, such because the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Africa is surviving the health pandemic but our economies are stretched and our societies are broken. The economic cost of managing the pandemic has been high. The debt-to-GDP has raised from 40% in 2014 to almost 70% as we speak. While in 2014, four African countries were in debt distress, now 17 countries are high risk and four are already in debt distress. It’s a testing time for our economies and people,” she stated.

She additionally identified that starvation was one of many continent’s greatest challenges and that one-in-five individuals are meals insecure.

“Africa is not on track to meeting the SDG (sustainable development goal) 2 (to) end poverty and ensure access for all to sufficient food. Food prices have been rising, they pose threats to purchasing power and simmering civil unrest.”

She stated:

Undernourished youngsters are detrimental for Africa’s future. African economies lose 3-16% of GDP yearly attributable to malnutrition. Investment in diet is a great financial funding as a result of each greenback invested yields $16 in return.

Malnutrition results in a scenario the place Africa lags behind the remainder of the world in all sides of life as a result of the long run is compromised by starvation, she added.

“Our most powerful insurance policy must be a healthy population. Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, addressing the challenges of health, nutrition, cyber security, and climate change doesn’t require solutions today. They require the capability and technology to provide the solutions when the crises hit.”

Addressing the identical viewers, Senegal’s overseas affairs minister Aïssata Tall Sall stated that given the well being disaster, and safety points equivalent to terrorism and coups, the summit is the most effective platform for leaders to plan to have a peaceable Africa going ahead.

She stated:

We want to realize new momentum within the partnerships in Africa so as to take extra account of our pursuits. Rationalising our work is vital.

Foreign ministers of member states and representatives of worldwide establishments joined the chief council of the AU within the abnormal session.

The theme of the two-day session is: “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.”

