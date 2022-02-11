Africa ‘on track’ to control the Covid-19 pandemic, WHO says
African nations have confronted various challenges because the first outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in February 2020, together with the impression of lockdowns on economies and livelihoods, and inequities in accessing vaccines.
“Over the past two years, the African continent has gotten smarter, faster, and better at responding to each new surge in cases of Covid-19,” mentioned WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.
A brand new part of the pandemic
Africa has battled 4 waves of the extremely transmissible virus. The WHO Africa workplace mentioned every wave of the coronavirus had come “with higher peaks or more total new cases than the previous one.” But in comparison with earlier waves, the fourth wave “was over in six weeks” and “represents the first time a wave’s surge in cases has not led to a commensurate increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” WHO acknowledged.
Moeti, nevertheless, acknowledged that Africa’s Covid an infection charges could possibly be a lot larger than the recognized figures.
“We’re very much aware that our surveillance systems problems that we had on the continent, with access to testing supplies… have led to an underestimation of the cases,” she mentioned.
Moeti added that as Africa transitions into a brand new part of the pandemic, the continent should strengthen its well being methods so it’s higher ready to handle future waves of infections.
The WHO Africa workplace mentioned it was spearheading an initiative in 15 African nations to ramp up Covid testing and supply an infection prevention instruments reminiscent of face masks and hand gels.