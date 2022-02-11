Africa ‘on track’ to control the Covid-19 pandemic, WHO says





African nations have confronted various challenges because the first outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in February 2020, together with the impression of lockdowns on economies and livelihoods, and inequities in accessing vaccines.

However, the continent additionally noticed comparatively modest an infection and fatality charges, with a better variety of recoveries when in comparison with circumstances reported globally, in response to data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

“Over the past two years, the African continent has gotten smarter, faster, and better at responding to each new surge in cases of Covid-19,” mentioned WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

“We are finally able to say that if current trends hold, there is light at the end of the tunnel. As long as we remain vigilant, and we act intensely particularly on vaccination, the continent is on track for controlling the pandemic,” Moeti told a press briefing Thursday.

the WHO mentioned in a Africa has seen almost 11 million Covid circumstances (3% of whole circumstances reported globally) and round 242,000 Covid-related deaths (4.2% of worldwide reported fatalities) as of February 10, in response to the Africa CDC. The continent nonetheless lags behind different components of the world in vaccination as solely 11% of its grownup inhabitants has been absolutely vaccinated,the WHO mentioned in a statement Thursday. A brand new part of the pandemic Africa has battled 4 waves of the extremely transmissible virus. The WHO Africa workplace mentioned every wave of the coronavirus had come “with higher peaks or more total new cases than the previous one.” But in comparison with earlier waves, the fourth wave “was over in six weeks” and “represents the first time a wave’s surge in cases has not led to a commensurate increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” WHO acknowledged. Moeti, nevertheless, acknowledged that Africa’s Covid an infection charges could possibly be a lot larger than the recognized figures. “We’re very much aware that our surveillance systems problems that we had on the continent, with access to testing supplies… have led to an underestimation of the cases,” she mentioned. Moeti added that as Africa transitions into a brand new part of the pandemic, the continent should strengthen its well being methods so it’s higher ready to handle future waves of infections. The WHO Africa workplace mentioned it was spearheading an initiative in 15 African nations to ramp up Covid testing and supply an infection prevention instruments reminiscent of face masks and hand gels. The well being company additionally mentioned it has, amongst different initiatives, elevated the variety of Covid laboratories within the continent from two to over 900 in two years. Last month, the pinnacle of the Africa CDC, Dr. John Nkengasong, mentioned he feared that Covid-19 could become endemic on the continent given the gradual tempo of vaccination, however warned that extreme lockdowns have been now not one of the best ways to include the virus. An estimated 40 million individuals have been plunged into excessive poverty by the pandemic in Africa, according to a World Bank report final April, and containment measures reminiscent of lockdowns have price the continent billions of {dollars} in misplaced gross home product.









