‘Africa requires more financial support to transition towards a lower carbon economy’ 

The Standard Bank Group operates in additional than 20 nations in Africa and overseas. EU Reporter interviewed the financial institution’s Head of Sustainable Finance Greg Fyfe, to ask him in regards to the significance of the Summit for EU-Africa relations and the way it represents a contemporary alternative for the unions to align on local weather change after troublesome discussions at COP26.

What does the African funding panorama at present appear like for European buyers?

European buyers ought to word that the funding panorama in Africa is most frequently characterised by venture degree initiatives. Development finance capital and fairness fund the early levels within the venture life cycle, outlining venture feasibility and improvement. Commercial banks, improvement finance establishments and specialist institutional buyers then enter the scene to fund development and operation phases of the venture. Investors also needs to contemplate that the Sub-Saharan Africa bond market stays comparatively underdeveloped however has the potential to grow to be a principal supply of debt financing.

Sustainability linked merchandise noticed spectacular progress in 2021, and Standard Bank has efficiently raised a number of Sustainable Bonds over the previous two years. These embrace a $75 million deal to fund Greenlight Planet Kenya, considered one of Africa’s main photo voltaic vitality companies. The facility helps to develop entry to off-grid photo voltaic options to communities in Kenya and East Africa.

Advertisement

What are the challenges and alternatives that include investing in Africa in 2022?

Africa requires extra monetary assist to transition in direction of a decrease carbon economic system. This represents a big funding alternative for European gamers. Renewable vitality, and particularly the decentralised, off-grid and distributed vitality sectors, will proceed to develop, because of their capability to advertise a number of Sustainable Development Goals.

From a sustainable finance perspective, we’re seeing a diversification of product choices. 2022 would be the yr for broadening the inexperienced financing product suite, notably in working capital services, derivatives and different transactional merchandise. Equity markets will proceed to supply incentives for overseas funding into Africa. For occasion, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s launch of a sustainability section helps to draw capital from developed markets.

Advertisement

Challenges emerge with regard to inexperienced financing in Sub-Saharan Africa, as local weather mitigating initiatives are at a nascent stage and subsequently can’t but present a big knowledge base to attract from. This has an impression on the benchmarking utilized by banks to find out the risk-free premium. Equally, there isn’t but a continent-wide local weather mitigation or adaption framework and standardisation stays an pressing precedence. Meanwhile, as soon as the South African National Treasury finalises the Green Finance Taxonomy at present within the pipeline, the pathway to inexperienced investments in Africa can be significantly smoother.

The joint governance of our #AUEU partnership requires clear monitoring and comply with as much as verify on progress made. We should be capable to assess, regularly, which initiatives are working and which may be improved.#AUEUSummit pic.twitter.com/b3tNuOXtyI — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 18, 2022

How can the EU present essentially the most precious help to the African continent with regard to the event of infrastructure, transport and inexperienced financing?

The EU can and should reaffirm its dedication to investing within the African continent with a sturdy Africa-Europe Investment Package. The availability of inexperienced funding has by no means been extra vital for a continent that continues to disproportionately undergo from the local weather disaster regardless of not meaningfully contributing to it.

The query should even be requested about how related the EU Climate Taxonomy is for Africa, a continent which should stability environmental sustainability with social improvement and infrastructure funding. There additionally must be differentiation between local weather adaption and local weather mitigation funding. Ideally, the previous ought to predominantly be offered on a donor foundation and the latter on a extremely concessional foundation.

What would a profitable Africa-Europe Investment Package appear like for each blocs?

A profitable Africa-Europe Investment Package is reliant on a variety of components, however at its crux, it should embrace actionable plans to ship on earlier guarantees. To do that, the dimensions of any funding package deal is extremely related, with the funding flows into Africa needing to extend considerably.

There additionally must be differentiation between local weather adaption and local weather mitigation funding. Ideally, the previous ought to predominantly be offered on a donor foundation and the latter on a extremely concessional foundation.

How vital is the European Investment Bank in EU-Africa relations?

Like all funding initiatives, the EIB has the potential to significantly improve EU-AU relations, however it’s important that any monetary packages are sufficiently focused. The EIB $24.6m funding in Alitheia IDF, one of many first and few women-focused funding funds in Africa, is an effective instance of how the fund can work in direction of offering wider monetary and socioeconomic advantages to Africa.

Share this text: