African-American man speaks with mother-in-law in Malayalam. Watch

An African-American man is receiving numerous love on the Internet after a video of him conversing along with his mother-in-law in Malayalam was posted on-line. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and received folks’s hearts. Posted on Instagram, the video exhibits them having a dialog a couple of conventional dish from Kerala.

Jenova Juliann Pryor posted the video on her Instagram web page which exhibits her husband and her mom. “My hubby @loansigningzel [Denzel A Pryor] is learning Malayalam so well. He’s getting even better than me. LOL. Need to up my game asap. Lol,” she wrote whereas sharing the video.

The clip opens to indicate a textual content that reads, “When my Indian mother speaks Malayalam to my African-American husband and he understands.” The video then exhibits the aged girl saying to his son-in-law that his meals is prepared if he desires to eat it. At first, he takes a little bit of time to grasp what she is saying however quickly he will get it and the video ends with him sporting an enormous smile.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video was posted a couple of days in the past and since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has amassed over 3.6 million views and the numbers are shortly growing. The video has additionally prompted folks to share numerous feedback.

“Damn give this mhan an award,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Respect to your husband,” commented one other. “Nailed it,” expressed a 3rd. “Bro understood the assignment,” wrote a fourth.