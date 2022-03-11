African countries call for closure of Japan’s ivory markets because they contribute to poaching | News24

The African Elephant Coalition has known as on CITES to persuade Japan to cease the ivory commerce.

Although authorized, Japan has been flagged as a serious marketplace for illicit ivory from Africa.

Dealers purchase ivory in Japan and smuggle it to different elements of the world the place demand is excessive however commerce banned.

The African Elephant Coalition (AEC) has known as for the closure of ivory markets in Japan, saying they contribute to poaching in Africa.

This clarion name was made on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) convention in Lyon, France, which can finish on Friday.

Dieudonné Yameogo, Director of Wildlife and Hunting Resources in Burkina Faso, stated they harassed that any authorized market provides a chance for laundering ivory and might due to this fact contribute to unlawful commerce and poaching.

In 2016, a advice was adopted to shut ivory markets in ivory-consuming nations akin to Singapore, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and Japan.

A decision was then handed in 2019.

CITES decision 18.117 of 2019 states that “Countries that have not closed their domestic markets in raw and worked ivory are requested to report to the Secretariat for consideration by the Standing Committee… on what measures they are taking to ensure that their domestic ivory markets are not contributing to poaching or illegal trade”.

At the assembly in Lyon, Japan was singled out as a rustic that had achieved nothing to shut its ivory markets.

“Based on the information we provided on the Japanese ivory market and its contribution to illegal trade in ivory, we feel that decisions 18.117 to 18.119 have not been fully implemented,” added Yameogo.

Japan was, due to this fact, required to report back to the Secretariat for shut monitoring of its ivory commerce.

The AEC stated when the CITES Conference of the Parties (COP) meets in Panama in November it should uphold decision 18.117.

“Those parties which have not yet closed their domestic ivory markets must continue to report on the situation until matters have been completely resolved. We feel that these decisions should be renewed at COP19 rather than deleted. And in conclusion, we would remind countries with markets that are still open such as Japan that they must close those markets,” stated Yameogo.

Speaking on the identical assembly, Masayuki Sakamoto, government director of the Japan Tiger and Elephant Fund, stated Japan’s controls had been ineffective in curbing illicit commerce.

“As we know, legal domestic markets stimulate demand for ivory and provide an opportunity to launder ivory into international trade.

“Despite latest amendments, Japan’s ivory controls stay ineffective at stopping unlawful ivory exports sourced from Japan’s authorized markets, and its market contributes to unlawful commerce. We have unfinished enterprise. Therefore, we agree with earlier interventions by the events calling for the Standing Committee to advocate COP19 to resume 18.117 to 18.119 and urge Japan to shut its home ivory markets,” he stated.

Smugglers buy ivory merchandise in Japan after which smuggle them to China and different nations the place demand is excessive.

In China, ivory is utilized in conventional Chinese drugs, whereas in lots of elements of the world it competes with gold in making costly ornaments.

