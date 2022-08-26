African kids dance to Kala Chashma, viral video wows netizens. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos of the Indian diaspora grooving to Hindi songs. However, folks from different nations are cherishing the glory of Hindi songs as effectively. There are movies that present folks from different nations dancing to standard Hindi songs and people movies are at all times enjoyable to look at.

Just a few days in the past a video of a Norwegian dance group known as Quick Style grooving to the tune Kala Chashma went viral and now one other video exhibiting a gaggle of African youngsters dancing to the identical tune has created a buzz. The video reveals the African youngsters grooving enthusiastically to Kala Chashma from Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s starrer movie Baar Baar Dekho.

The video was shared by the Instagram account Smash Talent Foundation UG. The bio of the Instagram web page, with over 4 million followers, explains that it’s an NGO offering schooling and primary must weak kids in Uganda utilizing music, dance, and drama.

They posted the video with the caption, “Hello Bollywood, here we come bringing y’all Happiness from Uganda.” The video reveals every child fortunately and energetically dancing to the Hindi tune in brilliantly coordinated steps.

Watch the superb video right here:

The video was posted 4 days in the past and it quickly amassed a couple of lakh views and counting. It has additionally amassed greater than 11,000 likes and several other feedback from Instagram customers together with coronary heart and fireplace emoticons. One of the Instagram customers commented, “Love from India. ” “Loved watching it! Energy, joy, lovely choreographies,” wrote one other. A 3rd posted, “The kids are amazing dancers.”