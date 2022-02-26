African nations forced to spend on climate adaptation: study | News24

The risk of local weather change is forcing African nations to divert stretched sources to local weather self-defence, a report launched Saturday mentioned.

African economies have lengthy struggled to seek out funds to restrict emissions whereas additionally adapting to local weather change.

To date, Earth’s common floor temperature has risen 1.1C in comparison with late Nineteenth-century ranges.

African nations are having to spend as much as 5 p.c of their annual financial output to protect themselves towards the impacts of local weather change, though they emit the least greenhouse gases on this planet, a report launched Saturday mentioned.

The findings, printed by the Nairobi-based suppose tank Power Shift Africa, deal with the prices of keeping off local weather impacts by strengthening transport infrastructure, shoring up communications, constructing flood defences and different preventative measures.

The risk is forcing nations to divert “already stretched” sources to local weather self-defence, the report mentioned.

The survey targeted on seven nations from across the continent.

Ethiopia — which can also be preventing a brutal conflict in its northern area — was the hardest-hit, spending as much as 5.6 p.c of its GDP to keep at bay climate-related disasters, it mentioned.

Conflict-wracked South Sudan, which has been reeling from heavy rains and flash floods affecting greater than 850,000 folks, is on monitor to spend as much as 3.1 p.c of its GDP yearly, the report mentioned.

In West Africa, in the meantime, Sierra Leone might be spending as a lot as $90 million a yr — 2.3 p.c of its financial output — on local weather adaptation, though its residents on common generate 80 instances much less carbon than US residents.

“This report shows the deep injustice of the climate emergency,” mentioned Mohamed Adow, head of the Power Shift Africa.

“It is simply not acceptable for the costs to fall on those people who are suffering the most while contributing the least to climate change.”

‘Massive’ assist wanted

Adow mentioned African nations wanted a “massive” quantity of assist to face up to the onslaught of local weather change.

A research printed final November warned that the world’s 65 most susceptible nations will see GDP drop 20 p.c on common by 2050 and 64 p.c by 2100 if the world heats up by 2.9 levels Celsius (5.2 levels Fahrenheit).

That analysis, commissioned by Christian Aid, discovered that eight of the highest 10 most affected nations are in Africa, with the remaining two in South America.

All 10 nations would see their GDP fall by 40 p.c even when world temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, consistent with probably the most formidable Paris Agreement objective, the research mentioned.

The subsequent COP27 local weather summit might be held in Egypt, looking for to construct on good points made on the earlier convention in Glasgow final yr.

Pledges have been made at COP26 to part down coal-fired energy, curb methane emissions and enhance monetary support to creating nations.

Rich nations have additionally vowed to muster $100 billion yearly in local weather support for poor nations.

But solely part of that funding promise has to this point been earmarked for adaptation, versus measures to mitigate carbon emissions.

A report final yr by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) discovered that creating nations might want to spend as much as $300 billion a yr on adaptation measures by 2030, and as much as $500 billion yearly by 2050.