African peer group urges SA to deal with xenophobia, growing unemployment and inequality | News24

SA to deal with rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia and poor service supply.

The nation’s Chapter 9 establishments have been recommended together with its sturdy refugee safety and the intensive social welfare web.

DR Congo and Burundi joined the voluntary affiliation throughout SA’s management.

South Africa was urged by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) to deal with xenophobia, rising unemployment and inequality on the current African Union (AU) Summit in Ethiopia.

In his tackle to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa, the outgoing chairman of the two-year rotational foundation management of the APRM, mentioned measures ought to be put in place to watch these developments in South Africa.

“The assessment (APRM review) also found several areas of concern. These include rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia, and poor service delivery. It recommended that government develop a barometer to measure inequality and tools to measure the efficacy of transformative programmes such as broad-based black economic empowerment, employment equity, and land reform,” he mentioned.

South Africa was one of the earliest countries to join the APRM, a platform where member states review each other’s human rights, economic reforms, governance, and the rule of law.

Since joining in 2003, South Africa has been assessed twice, the latest being last year when the country’s democratic and political governance, economic management, corporate governance, socio-economic development, and state resilience were reviewed.

Ramaphosa said a lot of good was noted about South Africa’s record.

He said:

Our country received favourable reviews for, among others, the rule of law, oversight bodies like our Chapter 9 institutions, the advancement of women’s rights, strong refugee protection and our extensive social welfare net.

“South Africa was also cited for its strong corporate governance, open budget processes and for the proliferation of corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

“We were also praised for the evolution of our electoral system through the introduction of independent candidature for last year’s local government elections,” he said.

Chapter 9 institutions in South Africa are the Public Protector, the South African Human Rights Commission, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Commission for Gender Equality, the Auditor-General, the Electoral Commission of SA, and the independent Authority to Regulate Broadcasting.

The APRM convened at a time when coups had returned to the highlight, significantly in East and West Africa. However, as a voluntary physique, it doesn’t punish violators however the group recognised the AU’s robust stance on democracy and human rights abuses.

“While the APRM is not punitive, the African Union has itself taken decisive positions on states whose actions undermine the principles of the AU Charter and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

“For instance, following coups final 12 months, Mali, Guinea, and Sudan’s membership of the AU have been suspended. Last week, the AU additionally suspended Burkina Faso’s membership following a coup within the West African nation,” he added.

During Ramaphosa’s tenure, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi got here on board.