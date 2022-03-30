African tribal men try pizza for the first time. Their reaction is hilarious

It is all the time a delight to observe movies of individuals making an attempt new cuisines and meals world wide as their reactions might be hilarious. Foods which can be actually in style in some components of the world might not be available in different international locations. Even although pizza is one thing actually in style all around the world, there are nonetheless many individuals who haven’t tried it and their response after consuming it’s actually entertaining to observe. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits the lads from the Maasai tribe making an attempt pizza for the primary time. They are from Tanzania based on their YouTube profile.

The video was posted by the web page maasaiboys three days in the past and it’s got greater than 21,000 views to this point.

The video is hilarious to observe as they battle to chop the pizza slice whereas one individual takes the entire pizza pie and tries to eat it. One individual within the group additionally asks “how long will it stay in the stomach”, after consuming the pizza. However, they actually preferred it and would like to attempt extra as they mentioned within the caption.

“First time we tried Pizza and now we want more,” says the caption of the video.

“Thank you for sharing with us!!” commented an Instagram person. “My guy picked up the entire pie and went in,” mentioned one other. A 3rd particular person commented, “I just had pizza, now you guys are making me hungry for more pizza.”

The males within the video are warriors of the Maasai tribe based on their Instagram bio. They have greater than 3,800 followers on Instagram. They even have a YouTube account that has greater than 800 subscribers.

