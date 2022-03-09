African Union calls for Ukraine truce in call with Russia’s Putin

Senegalese President Macky Sall, the present head of the African Union (AU), mentioned he had talked with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to induce a “lasting” ceasefire in Ukraine.

In a tweet, Sall mentioned: “As president of the African Union, I am delighted about my talk this morning with President Putin to press for a lasting ceasefire.”

“I commend him for listening and for his willingness to maintain dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict.”

After Russian launched its invasion on February 24, the AU issued a press release calling for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and worldwide regulation to be upheld.

It additionally urged Russia and Ukraine to implement a right away ceasefire and open negotiations below UN auspices.

