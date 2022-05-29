African Union chair Macky Sall calls for dialogue over rising Congo-Rwanda tensions

Senegal President Macky Sall, who chairs the Africa Union group, on Sunday known as for dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda as tensions escalate between the 2 nations over a resurgence of the M23 insurgent group.

Congo on Saturday summoned Rwanda’s ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to Congo in response to what it says is Kigali’s assist for M23 rebels finishing up a army offensive in its japanese borderlands.

Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of the most recent offensive by the rebels, citing the rebels’ heavy firepower as proof of outdoor assist. Rwanda has denied this, calling the preventing an intra-Congolese battle.

Rwanda’s military additionally requested the discharge of two Rwandan troopers it mentioned have been “kidnapped” alongside its border with Congo.

“I am seriously concerned by the rising tension between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Sall mentioned on Twitter.

“I call for calm and dialogue between the two countries, and for the peaceful resolution of the crisis with the support of regional mechanisms and the African Union,” mentioned Sall who holds the rotating chairmanship of the African Union.

