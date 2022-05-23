African Union chief announces visits to Moscow, Kyiv | News24

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Sunday mentioned he would journey to Russia and Ukraine quickly on behalf of the African Union.

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Sunday mentioned he would journey to Russia and Ukraine quickly on behalf of the African Union, whose presidency he at the moment holds.

The journey had been on account of happen on 18 May however didn’t go forward on account of scheduling points and new dates have been put ahead, Sall mentioned at a joint information convention with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He had obtained a mandate from the African Union to undertake the journey, for which Russia had prolonged an invite, he added.

“As soon as it’s set, I will go of course to Moscow and also to Kyiv,” Sall mentioned.

He added:

We have additionally accepted to get collectively all of the heads of state of the African Union who wish to with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, who had expressed the necessity to talk with the African heads of state.

“That too will be done in the coming weeks.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has hit African economies onerous on account of rising cereal costs and gasoline shortages, has met with a divided African response.

In early March, Senegal abstained from voting on a United Nations decision – overwhelmingly adopted – that known as on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

However, just a few weeks later it voted in favour of one other decision demanding Russia halt the struggle.

Nearly half of African nations abstained or didn’t vote within the two decision votes.

Sall additionally mentioned Senegal can be “ready” to provide Europe with liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) because the continent seeks to wean itself off Russian vitality sources.

Along with neighbouring Mauritania, Senegal hopes to use gasoline and oil deposits discovered within the Atlantic lately.

Sall has estimated LNG manufacturing beginning in December 2023 and reaching 10 million tonnes per 12 months in 2030.

The Senegalese chief mentioned he had requested Germany to assist Senegal develop future tasks. Scholz mentioned discussions ought to proceed “in an intensive manner” as a result of it was “in our mutual interest to achieve progress”.

