African Union condemns ‘coup attempt’ in Burkina Faso | News24

African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday condemned an “attempted coup” in Burkina Faso after the nation’s president was reportedly detained following a mutiny by troopers.

“He strongly condemns the attempted coup d’etat against the democratically elected president,” the AU stated in a press release.

“He calls on the national army and the country’s security forces to strictly adhere to their republican vocation, namely the defence of the country’s internal and external security.”

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was reportedly held by troopers on Monday together with members of his cupboard after troops rose up at a number of military bases throughout the West African state on Sunday.

Soldiers had demanded the sacking of the army prime brass and extra assets to combat the Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2015.

Faki known as on troops to make sure the “physical integrity” of the president and his detained ministers, and urged for the disaster to be resolved by way of dialogue.

The West African regional grouping ECOWAS on Monday additionally stated it held the troopers answerable for the wellbeing of the president following what it additionally described as a “coup attempt”.

Mobile web has been minimize since Sunday within the capital Ouagadougou, making it troublesome to confirm the scenario on the bottom.

