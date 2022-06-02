African Union head to speak to Putin Friday in Russia | News24
The head of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, will communicate with President Vladimir Putin within the southwestern Russian metropolis of Sochi on Friday, Dakar stated.
The go to is aimed toward “freeing up stocks of cereals and fertilisers, the blockage of which particularly affects African countries”, together with easing the Ukraine battle, Sall’s workplace stated on Thursday.
The go to was organised after an invite by Putin, and Sall will journey with the president of the African Union Commission, his workplace added.
The AU will even obtain a video tackle from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although no date has been set.
The conflict in Ukraine has despatched the price of gas, grain and fertilisers skyrocketing across the globe, which is being acutely felt in African nations.
Both Ukraine and Russia are main suppliers of wheat and different cereals to Africa, whereas Russia is a key producer of fertiliser.
