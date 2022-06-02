African Union leader Macky Sall to meet Putin on Friday to ‘free cereal stocks’

The chair of the African Union, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, will meet Russian chief Vladimir Putin on Friday because the warfare in Ukraine exacerbates meals insecurity on the continent, a spokesperson for the AU confirmed to POLITICO.

Sall and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union Commission chairperson, will arrive in Russia Thursday and can meet Putin on Friday.

The go to has been deliberate “amid efforts from the presidency to contribute to appeasement of the war in Ukraine, and to free stocks of cereals and fertilizers, the blockade of which particularly impacts African countries,” in line with a press release to the Senegalese press agency.

Sall joined Wednesday’s European Council summit dialogue on meals safety, telling EU leaders by way of video that the meals provide scarcity in Africa was “very serious and alarming.” Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, is blocking exports from the nation’s Black Sea ports. Sall additionally echoed statements from French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated Africa and Europe should “not fall into the trap” and resist Russia’s narrative, which blames the scarcity on Western sanctions. The narrative “is out there” in Africa, Sall informed his European counterparts Wednesday.

The African Union additionally accepted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to ship a video tackle to the AU, the assertion stated.