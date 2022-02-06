African Union summit ‘unequivocally’ condemns recent coup ‘wave’

The African Union has condemned a latest “wave” of coups that has seen an unprecedented variety of member states suspended from the bloc, a senior official mentioned Sunday as its annual summit drew to a detailed.

“Every African leader in the assembly has condemned unequivocally… the wave of unconstitutional changes of government,” Bankole Adeoye, head of the AU’s Peace and Security Council, advised a press convention.

Four member states have been suspended by the council since mid-2021 due to unconstitutional adjustments of presidency.

The most recent coup occurred in Burkina Faso, the place troopers ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore final month.

“Do your research: At no time in the history of the African Union have we had four countries in one calendar year, in 12 months, been suspended,” Adeoye mentioned, referring to Mali, Guinea, Sudan, and Burkina Faso.

Addressing African overseas ministers forward of the weekend summit, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, denounced a “worrying resurgence” of such putsches.

But the AU has been accused of an inconsistent response, notably by not suspending Chad after a navy council took over following the loss of life of longtime President Idriss Deby Itno on the battlefield final April.

And whereas Adeoye touted the AU’s use of suspensions to punish coup leaders, analysts say the physique should be extra proactive to forestall coups from occurring.

“It is only when crisis hits that we say, ‘Gosh, how come this country is falling apart like this so quickly?’” Solomon Dersso, founding father of the AU-focused Amani Africa think-tank, advised AFP in an interview this week.

