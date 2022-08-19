Africa’s highest peak gets fast internet

(CNN) — Climbers ascending Mount Kilimanjaro can now doc their ascents in real-time on Instagram, following a latest transfer by Tanzanian authorities to put in high-speed web across the mountain’s slopes.

Mount Kilimanjaro is in northern Tanzania and is Africa’s highest peak standing at over 19,000 toes (practically 5,900 meters).

The broadband service was arrange by the Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation and launched Tuesday, the data ministry stated.

“Today Up on Mount Kilimanjaro: I am hoisting high-speed INTERNET COMMUNICATIONS (BROADBAND) on the ROOF OF AFRICA. Tourists can now communicate worldwide from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. WE ARE GOING TO UHURU PEAK 5880 Meters Above Sea Level!” tweeted Nape Moses Nnauye, Tanzania’s minister of knowledge, communication and data expertise, .

Nnauye stated it was unsafe for vacationers to navigate the mountain with out an web connection.

Technology now performs an enormous function in mountaineering.

Beyond the joys of importing ascents on social media in real-time, experts have found web connectivity to be helpful in enhancing the notice of climbers and serving to to information their climbs.

“Previously, it was a bit dangerous for visitors and porters who had to operate without internet” on Mount Kilimanjaro, Nnauye stated on the Tuesday launch, including that web service can be prolonged to the summit of the mountain by the tip of the yr, AFP reported

Kilimanjaro National Park, which homes the massive peak, is a protected UNESCO World Heritage site and supplies part of Tanzania’s tourism income.

Thousands of adventurers climb Kilimanjaro yearly with many trying to succeed in the summit, in response to a preferred guide service

The deployment of web providers on Mount Kilimanjaro was hailed by Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian

China is collectively financing efforts by the Tanzanian authorities to provide wider entry to ICT infrastructure.

Top picture: A view of Mount Kilimanjaro from Satao Elerai Conservancy in Kenya. (Roger de la Harpe/Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)