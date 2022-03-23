Africa’s water security perilous – but data reveals surprises | News24

The Fika-Patso dam almost ran dry throughout a drought season in October 2019. The dam positioned within the Free State province is the primary supply of water for the world. Photo: Alaister Russell/Gallo Images

Egypt was ranked as probably the most water-secure nation in Africa, regardless of it being predominantly desert.

The Central African Republic – positioned within the area with the very best water availability per individual in Africa – has solely 37% of individuals with fundamental ingesting water providers.

Madagascar, with widespread poverty and a fast-growing inhabitants, ranks nicely on water availability, however can be one of many 10 least water-secure international locations in Africa.

Little of Africa’s wastewater is handled, water for ingesting and hand-washing is scarce for tons of of tens of millions of individuals, and water-related disasters like flooding are on the rise, notably in West Africa.

But a primary effort by UN University researchers to look comprehensively on the continent’s water safety – one thing achieved in few areas of the world thus far – suggests a extra stunning and nuanced vary of water dangers and alternatives.

Egypt, for example, which is predominantly desert, was ranked as probably the most water-secure nation in Africa, regardless of its issues about water availability from the Nile River on account of development of a significant Ethiopian hydroelectric dam upstream.

Nearly all Egyptians – 99%, in line with the World Health Organization – have entry to fundamental ingesting water providers, stated the UN researchers, who studied indicators starting from water infrastructure and governance to water availability and high quality.

“We weren’t really expecting that,” stated Grace Oluwasanya, a Nigerian water scientist and lead writer of a report published this week by the UN University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.

In Central African Republic, by comparability, positioned within the area with the very best water availability per individual on the continent, simply 37% of individuals have fundamental ingesting water providers, researchers discovered.

Oluwasanya stated how water was managed in numerous international locations was as a lot, or extra necessary, than its availability.

She advised the Thomson Reuters Foundation:

When you add different situations – the financial system, resilience to hazards, political stability – into the combination, you realise having naturally present water is not the one factor you should be water safe.

The island of Madagascar, with widespread poverty and a fast-growing inhabitants, ranks nicely on water availability, however can be one of many 10 least water-secure international locations in Africa.

Lack of funding in irrigation and over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture have left more than a million people facing severe hunger throughout a lingering drought, scientists and support businesses say.

Climate change stress

In many international locations, local weather change impacts – from worsening flooding to harsher droughts and stronger storms – are making attaining water safety tougher, Oluwasanya stated.

“It’s happening right before our eyes,” she stated, noting issues are most severe in West Africa and East Africa, just lately hit onerous by each droughts and flooding.

In distinction, southern Africa – additionally saddled with worsening drought that threatens its staple maize crop – has been considerably cushioned by its funding in water storage, notably massive dams, even when these have run low in dry intervals, threatening hydro-power manufacturing.

READ | Climate change is hitting Africa’s staple crops, increasing parasites – UN report

Researchers rated water governance efforts as strongest in southern and northern Africa.

Overall, they ranked 19 African international locations – residence to a half-billion folks – as water insecure and missing fundamental entry to ingesting water, sanitation and hygiene, with Somalia, Chad and Niger having probably the most extreme issues.

Egypt, Gabon, Mauritius and Tunisia acquired the very best general rankings for water safety.

Of specific concern throughout a lot of the continent is wastewater therapy, with no nation treating greater than 75% of its wastewater and two-thirds treating lower than 5%.

That is predicted to grow to be a far greater well being threat as extra Africans transfer to cities and the continent’s inhabitants continues rising quick, which can be projected to trigger “a sharp decline in water availability” in most international locations.

Researchers warned the findings needs to be taken as solely a primary effort at assessing Africa’s water safety, notably as they confronted substantial obstacles in accessing dependable information.

They urged larger funding in information gathering and sharing to assist the continent put together for coming water challenges, notably as local weather change impacts strengthen.

“If there’s no data, there’s no knowledge,” Oluwasanya stated.