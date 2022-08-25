AfriForum can’t tell us who to support, says Naledi Pandor on halted R50m donation to Cuba | News24

AfriForum won’t dictate to International Relation and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor to which international locations the federal government would offer help to.

On Thursday, Pandor advised Parliament AfriForum is interfering with the manager obligations of the federal government.

AfriForum approached the courts and succeeded in interdicting the Department of International Relations and Cooperation from donating R50 million to Cuba.

International Relation and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says foyer group AfriForum won’t be allowed to dictate whether or not the federal government will present humanitarian help to Cuba.

On Thursday, Pandor mentioned the foyer group wouldn’t dictate to the federal government the way it ought to function.

She was answering questions within the National Council of Provinces.

Pandor advised MPs:

We consider it’s the proper of the federal government to type and execute worldwide relations. It cannot be AfriForum that tells us whom the federal government ought to interface with on the premise of humanitarian or every other space of exercise of worldwide relations.

Over the previous few months, the division got here below hearth for its deliberate R50 million donation to Cuba.

In an order revealed on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the division’s utility for direct entry to enchantment the order by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which interdicted the federal government and African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF) from continuing with humanitarian help to Cuba by the fund.

The division utilized for direct entry to the Constitutional Court to enchantment in opposition to the order whereas concurrently petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for direct entry.

“We continue our interaction with Cuba. We have a case at the moment with AfriForum saying that we cannot provide humanitarian aid that Cuba had requested from South Africa.

“We approached the ConCourt on this matter as a result of we consider that that is interference with the manager obligations that we’re granted by the Constitution,” she said.

Previously, Pandor added Cuba faced chronic food, fuel, medicine and electricity shortages.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa said health items, and not money, would be donated to Cuba.

The ARF, which is located within the department and is legally constituted to implement humanitarian assistance of this nature, is coordinating the project.

Pandor said steps have been taken to strengthen relations with Cuba.

“[This is a country] which we’ve got very robust and strong bonds of friendship with. In 2012, we signed an financial help settlement unlocking a R350 million package deal.

“We enjoyed a trade surplus with Cuba until 2021 which can be attributed to that past agreement. The agreement has made a meaningful contribution to increasing South African exports to Cuba. Through the package, jobs were created and there were key investment industries,” she added.