AfriForum demands to know whether NPA will prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba | News24

AfriForum wrote a secon d letter to Shamila Batohi, to ask whether or not Nomgcobo Jiba will likely be prosecuted.

It needs to institute a personal prosecution if the NPA is not going forward with the perjury and fraud fees.

AfriForum claims Jiba “continues to hold sway” in some circles of the NPA.

AfriForum has written a second letter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to hunt readability on whether or not Nomgcobo Jiba will likely be prosecuted.

Last 12 months, the group wrote a letter to advocate Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, to ask that she subject a nolle prosequi certificates within the former NPA head’s fraud and perjury case.

A nolle prosequi certificates is a proper affirmation that prosecution is now not continuing.

AfriForum wished to carry a mandamus software to pressure the NPA to prosecute Jiba.

The group needs Batohi to verify that the NPA just isn’t prosecuting Jiba, so it may well institute a personal prosecution.

On Wednesday, AfriForum’s head of personal prosecutions, advocate Gerrie Nel, mentioned:

The NDPP’s response was that the matter had been referred to the Investigating Directorate (ID) and that the prosecution of Jiba couldn’t proceed earlier than the ID understood the ‘broader points’ of the matter and that these points needed to be finalised earlier than a choice concerning the prosecution of Jiba may very well be taken.

Nel mentioned Batohi’s continued refusal to subject a nolle prosequi certificates was irrational.

On Tuesday, he despatched one other letter to Batohi, which said: “There is an undeniable pattern, which we perceive as an ongoing attempt by the NPA to deliberately withhold information on what the NPA is doing with the matter and achieve this by unreasonable delays and continuous perfunctory responses.

“We contend that Ms Jiba continues to carry sway inside sure circles of the NPA, and this might very nicely clarify why our consumer’s pursuits are handled in such a dismissive method.”

In a press release on Wednesday, Nel mentioned that, 11 months after his first letter to Batohi, her argument {that a} mandamus software was untimely “has misplaced all credibility”.

“It appears that the NPA is preserving the general public hanging and undermining justice within the hope that the case in opposition to Jiba will disappear. The NPA is outwardly making an attempt to attain this by means of unreasonable delays and superficial replies to any inquiries concerning the matter. We is not going to permit these fees to easily disappear,” Nel mentioned.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga referred News24 to the ID for remark. This will likely be added as soon as obtained.

