AfriForum to prosecute man for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife | News24

AfriForum is able to prosecute the son of late wrestle icon George Bizos for allegedly assaulting his spouse.

Alexis Bizos is anticipated to seem within the Johannesburg Magistrate ‘s Court in July.

AfriForum utilized for a certificates to prosecute Alexis in 2018.

The assault case a person accused of assaulting his estranged spouse is anticipated to go to trial in July.

The case in opposition to Alexis Bizos was postponed in absentia within the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. AfriForum is prosecuting the case after it obtained a certificates to prosecute it.

Bizos is the son of late human rights activist, George Bizos.

Alexis allegedly assaulted his estranged spouse, Monique van Oosterhout, in 2015.

READ | The numbers: The latest statistics on carjackings in SA

AfriForum is tackling the case on Van Oosterhout’s behalf.

Alexis is going through a cost of assault with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt.

AfriForum’s advisor on the Private Prosecution Unit, Natasha Venter, earlier stated they had been able to proceed with the trial and have consulted with witnesses.

“The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] initially refused to prosecute him. After AfriForum announced in 2018 that they had applied for a nolle prosequi certificate to prosecute Bizos, the NPA announced in a one-off decision that they would prosecute Bizos.

“Bizos was then invited to make representations to the NPA earlier than the prosecution was instituted. After receiving Bizos’ representations, the NPA as soon as once more determined to not prosecute, prompting Van Oosterhout to but once more apply for a certificates to privately prosecute Bizos,” added Venter.

The trial has been set down for five and 6 July.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.