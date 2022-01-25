Aftab Baloch, maker of Pakistan’s second domestic quadruple ton, dies at 68
The former Pakistan batter performed two Tests, in 1969 and 1975
Miandad’s presence within the 428 match, nonetheless, was vital in that it was testomony to the depth in Pakistan’s batting throughout that decade, a depth that stored Baloch out of the facet. Between the 1972-73 season and the 1977-78 season, Baloch was at his peak: he scored 5025 runs in Pakistani first-class cricket, averaging practically 55 with 14 tons.
At the identical time, Pakistan had a batting order constructed round Sadiq Mohammad, Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal and Mushtaq Mohammad – after which, ultimately, Miandad himself. It was among the many strongest batting line-ups Pakistan has ever had in Tests.
In these peak years Baloch loved appreciable success as captain of a robust National Bank facet. He led them to the Patron’s Trophy title within the 1974-75 season after which a double of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy and the Patron’s Trophy once more the very subsequent season. The subsequent season he once more led them to the finals of each tournaments, although this time they misplaced each (on first-innings scores relatively than outright defeat). Baloch scored three a whole lot throughout all these finals.
“I am deeply saddened to hear the passing of Aftab Baloch, who was one the most popular cricketers when I was growing up,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja mentioned in a press release. “I not only had the privilege of watching him in action, but also played against him in the twilight of his career.
“As he was a detailed pal of my late brother Wasim Hasan Raja, I knew him nicely exterior the sphere of play and all the time admired him for his ardour, love and understanding of the sport. He was mild, pleasant and caring, and had qualities that made him a extensively revered and cherished individual.”