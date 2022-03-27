After 2 Years, India To Resume Regular International Flights From Today

India had suspended the worldwide flights since March 2020, as a consequence of Covid pandemic.

New Delhi:

Nearly after two years of the pandemic, India is all set to renew common worldwide flights from Sunday, in line with an order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The order stated that Scheduled Foreign Carriers have utilized for approval of their worldwide schedule. The Summer Schedule 2022 is efficient from March 27, 2022, until October 29 this 12 months.

A complete of 60 overseas airways of 40 nations together with Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq and others have been given the approval to function 1783 frequencies to/from India throughout Summer Schedule 2022.

However, there are a number of new airways which embrace India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to start airline operations with India.

Notably, India had suspended the worldwide flights since March 2020, as a result of COVID pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)