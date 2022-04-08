After 250 years, Indigenous spears taken by Captain Cook finally come home

“The history of this nation didn’t start in 1770 … these spears were collected in 1770 so they’re a real tangible tie to the people that were here prior to that,” Ms Timbery mentioned. The University of Sydney’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Indigenous technique and providers, Koori lady Lisa Jackson-Pulver, mentioned it had been a privilege to work so carefully with the La Perouse Aboriginal group. “We are utterly guided by the community and their desires and wants,” she mentioned. Dancers on the ceremony opening the exhibition in Sydney. Credit:Rhett Wyman Professor Jackson-Pulver additionally mentioned the exhibition could be a wonderful academic useful resource for each Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal folks.

“This will also help people learn how folk made spears and other items like this … this is a continuous living culture and these items are as important to the cultural identity of the people in the day as they are to the people of tomorrow,” she said. The spears are being displayed alongside 37 contemporary spears to represent the 40 taken in total by the crew of the Endeavour. “We’re putting that up side by side and showing that this is a continuing practice, it’s a continuing and very much alive culture,” Ms Timbery mentioned. “I don’t think there is a museum in the world that can assume that its items that belong to other cultures can stay there without permission and consent.” Professor Lisa Jackson-Pulver. The Aboriginal community from La Perouse has spent decades working to have artefacts repatriated. While these spears will return to Cambridge in July, Ms Timbery hopes they’ll be back in Australia sooner rather than later.

“Long term we’d absolutely love to have them back here in Australia, long term we’ve love to have them back on Country where they were taken from, that’s part of some ongoing discussions,” Ms Timbery said. Loading “Had these spears not been collected and taken to the UK they likely wouldn’t exist today, so I think we’re kind of aware of that, it’s not to say that we’re happy that the spears aren’t held in Australia, but we’re very happy they’re here right now.” Over the next four months, the Chau Chak Wing Museum will host the spears and hold educational activities for those coming to see them. The museum’s acting director, Paul Donnelly, said the event was only possible because the university had combined its Nicholson Museum, Macleay Museum, and University Art Collection into a single venue.