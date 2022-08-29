After a deadly jail blast, Ukrainians want answers about war prisoners held by Russia

toggle caption AP

LVIV, Ukraine — Olha Kerod was busy at work at a pharmacy on this western Ukrainian metropolis when she acquired a frantic name from her teenage daughter, Anyuta.

“My daughter said, ‘Mom, something exploded in Olenivka!'” she says. “She said they blew up a building, and many people died.”

Olenivka is a jail colony in japanese Ukraine that is occupied by Russian-backed forces. Russia holds captured Ukrainian troopers there. On July 29, the day of the explosion, Olha’s husband Stanislav — she calls him Stas for brief — was in that jail.

“Everyone started calling me, texting me, asking, ‘Olha, Olha, what has happened?'” she recollects. “But I didn’t know anything about Stas.”

She discovered that no less than 50 imprisoned troopers had died and scores extra had been wounded in Olenivka. The grim information got here after ugly movies appeared on social media exhibiting a Russian soldier castrating, then killing, an imprisoned soldier. She coped with the terrifying uncertainty of her husband’s captivity by pushing herself to remain optimistic.

“I didn’t cry, I didn’t panic,” she says. “I told myself and my daughter: Don’t believe anything until we know for sure.”

They assumed it was an evacuation

At the time, Olha had not seen Stas, 39, for 5 months, since Russian forces bombed and shelled the southeastern port metropolis of Mariupol, the place he served as a naval border guard.

The Russian siege of town left hundreds of troopers and civilians useless and almost each constructing broken. This spring, Stas joined a number of thousand troopers who barricaded themselves beneath Azovstal, a sprawling native steelworks manufacturing unit, in a ultimate final stand. NPR reached Stas there by way of WhatsApp.

He despatched a number of voice memos describing the fixed bombing and shelling, how they had been working out of drugs and meals, and the way relieved he was that his circle of relatives had escaped Mariupol. In May, Stas and about 2,000 different troopers left Azovstal in what many assumed was an evacuation. Instead, they grew to become Russia’s prisoners.

“We are being evacuated into captivity,” learn his final textual content to NPR.

A few weeks later, Olha meets NPR outdoors the Ukrainian-Greek Catholic church in Lviv the place she usually prays.

“I pray for all the soldiers, not just Stas,” says the 36-year-old, her voice breaking. “I will keep praying until they all come home.”

Olha and Stas acquired married in 2005, a 12 months after assembly at a pal’s wedding ceremony. He was candy, sensible and good-looking, she says, however taciturn, “a soldier to the core, who always keeps his emotions inside.”

When he was away on responsibility, he all the time informed Olha the identical factor — “everything is OK, don’t worry.” At house, he spent his time working round the home, cooking huge meals with their daughter Anyuta and listening to ballads by the Ukrainian rock band Skryabin with Olha.

Stas returned to responsibility simply earlier than Russia invaded in February. He urged Olha to take Anyuta and go to western Ukraine, close to the NATO border with Poland. Olha resisted at first, till she discovered Anyuta weeping at night time as a result of her classmates had fled, some to the West, some to Russia. When the bombing started, Olha and Anhuta traveled throughout the nation to the western metropolis of Lviv. Soon after, the Russian assault on Mariupol intensified, leaving hundreds useless and their metropolis in smoldering ruins.

Stas and the opposite troopers retreated to Azovstal — a metal plant that employed hundreds in Mariupol. The plant had an unlimited community of underground shelters, the place the troopers and a whole bunch of civilians holed up.

Olha realized from information stories that the Russians had been continually bombing and shelling the metal plant. But Stas’ texts from the siege had been calm: “Everything is OK. Don’t worry.”

He despatched Olha photographs of himself and the opposite troopers making pancakes with the final of the flour and sugar stockpiled beneath the plant. Olha says he regarded like he had aged no less than 10 years.

An explosion that shocked the world

After the troopers grew to become Russian prisoners, Olha says she couldn’t contact Stas straight. She heard his voice solely as soon as, when he known as her from a quantity she did not acknowledge.

“He told me that the conditions inside the prison were terrible, that prisoners were fed only once every two days, that hygiene was nonexistent,” she says. After that, she obtained a number of quick texts, saying, “Everything’s fine, don’t worry.”

A prisoner trade in late June acquired Olha’s hopes up. And although Stas wasn’t among the many Ukrainian prisoners freed, she heard there could be extra exchanges.

Then, on July 29, got here the explosion.

The blast destroyed a warehouse the place prisoners had lately been moved. Images of charred our bodies appeared on social media.

Ukraine mentioned Russian forces blew up the constructing to cowl up their torture of Ukrainian prisoners. Russia in flip accused Ukraine of killing its personal troopers to maintain them from speaking.

“I didn’t believe it, that such a thing could happen, that even the Russians could do such a thing,” she mentioned. “It probably shocked the whole world.”

They did not know the place to go

Hundreds of miles east, within the capital of Kyiv, Alla Samoilenko was additionally shocked.

The film casting director was determined for information on her 27-year-old son, Ilya.

“I’ve heard only rumors,” she says. “It’s very hard.”

Alla says Ilya joined the Ukrainian army in 2015, when he was learning historical past at college. Russia’s takeover of Crimea and its help for proxy fighters within the japanese Donbas area satisfied him to hitch, his mom says.

He selected a regiment known as Azov, which had develop into legendary for blocking a earlier Russian assault on Mariupol in 2014. The regiment had its origins in a volunteer battalion based by a far-right nationalist, however specialists say a lot of the radicals left after the battalion grew to become a part of the Ukrainian military in 2015. The Kremlin calls the regiment Nazis, which infuriates Alla Samoilenko.

“Russia should look at itself when it speaks about Nazis,” she says. “It is Russia who behaves in fascist way.”

She feared that the Russians would use the captured Azov fighters for propaganda. One Russian TV community confirmed a hospitalized soldier saying combating the Russians “will never lead to anything good.” The Russian presenter requested a number of others “how many people have you killed?” Some Russian politicians demanded that the Ukrainian troopers be tried for struggle crimes.

Alla spoke together with her son usually whereas he was barricaded below Azovstal, however she says she hasn’t heard from him since he was taken prisoner. She knew many troopers in Ilya’s regiment had been in Olenivka. She pleaded for assist from the International Committee for the Red Cross, which below worldwide legislation ought to have access to war prisoners. The ICRC’s representatives had been well mannered and “full of mercy” throughout the assembly, she says. But after that, she heard nothing.

“We want to make even very small steps to help,” she says, describing the seek for data on her son. “But we don’t know where to go.”

Russian authorities have blocked the Red Cross and different unbiased investigators from coming into the positioning of the explosion. They as a substitute introduced in their very own specialists, who repeated Kremlin speaking factors that Ukraine and the U.S. had been accountable for the explosion.

We do not know the way to get solutions

In cities throughout Ukraine, the households of the imprisoned troopers took to the streets to demand data and justice.

Yaroslava Ivantsova, 48, protested within the central area of Kirovograd, the place she lives together with her daughter and grandchildren after escaping the autumn of Mariupol. She misplaced contact together with her 50-year-old husband, Nikolai Ivantsov, after the give up at Azovstal. Her daughter Viktoriia Lyashuk, 27, additionally had not heard from her husband, Oleksii, one other Azov fighter, since then.

“The Red Cross contacted us once, right after they were taken prisoner, and told us that they had been taken into Russian-held territory,” Yaroslava says. “And that was it.”

She met Nikolai when she was a freshman in school and he was a brand new army recruit. Even after many years collectively — and 4 kids, 4 grandchildren — Yaroslava says they had been inseparable. They gardened collectively, and he appreciated exhibiting her his assortment of outdated cash. “He is something of an amateur archaeologist, with special equipment and maps, with all the curiosity of a young boy,” she says, smiling.

Like Alla Samoilenko, Yaroslava had learn that the Azov troopers had been within the Olenivka jail colony. Since the explosion, she and Viktoriia have spent hours scouring Russian social media channels for particulars on Nikolai and Oleksii.

A couple of days after the explosion, the Russian army printed a listing of useless and wounded. Ivantsova noticed her son-in-law’s title on the record of injured.

“We started cold-calling hospitals in the occupied territories to find out which ones had taken the wounded,” she says, “but unfortunately we couldn’t get any information. The hospitals only said they didn’t have any Ukrainian soldiers there.”

Nikolai’s title wasn’t on the record. Neither was Alla Samoilenko’s son Ilya. They have not heard from the troopers.

“I mean, [Russia] can kill all of them, without any responsibility,” Alla says. “And no one in the world can do something.”

The feeling of being forgotten

Back in Lviv, Olha Kerod acquired higher information. She lastly acquired a textual content from her husband, Stas.

“He wrote to say that he was alive,” she says. “That he misses us so much. That he’s tired and wondering if people have forgotten about him and the other soldiers.”

Ukrainians have not forgotten. Giant banners devoted to the “Azovstal defenders” cling on administrative buildings across the nation. Olha lately posted a video on Facebook of the troopers singing within the catacombs of Azovstal, earlier than the ultimate fall of their metropolis, trapped underground and but nonetheless free.

Olha clings to the hope that there is likely to be one other prisoner trade. “One day the Russians say yes, the next day they say no,” she says. “It’s a limbo that we’ve been living with for months. So we wait.”

The troopers of Azovstal who survived the explosion in Olenivka face an unsure destiny. The chief of a Russian proxy state in occupied japanese Ukraine says there are plans to place Azovstal troopers on trial in Mariupol.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claims that the Russian troops, who now management Mariupol, are building cages for the imprisoned troopers within the metropolis’s philharmonic corridor, the place the trial will reportedly be held. Ukrainian authorities say the trial might begin any day.

Hanna Palamarenko contributed to this report from Odesa, Ukraine, and Kateryna Korchynska from London.