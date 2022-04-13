After Amit Shah’s Push For Hindi, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Says “Won’t Allow”

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the necessity to settle for Hindi as a substitute for English

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Ok Annamalai on Tuesday mentioned that the state BJP unit is not going to enable settle for or enable Hindi imposition.

Mr Annamalai, whereas addressing a press convention, mentioned, “Tamil Nadu BJP won’t allow Hindi imposition in the state. The party will be proud if Tamil will be a link language in our country.”

He alleged that Congress tried to impose the Hindi language but it surely was opposed again then as effectively.

The BJP chief’s assertion got here after Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the necessity to settle for Hindi as a substitute for English and to not native languages.

On the rising gasoline costs, the BJP chief additional mentioned that each one state governments have diminished the tax on gasoline and requested the Tamil Nadu authorities to supply aid to the folks.

He added that the Central authorities is within the course of to get gasoline from Russia, however until then the state authorities ought to cut back the taxes.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)