After BTS’s Jungkook and V, Taehyung ‘sings’ a Hindi song in a new edit. Watch

BTS followers, referred to as ARMY, have gone loopy over a brand new video clip that has been circulating on social media and justifiably so. All the BTS members are actually, one after the other, getting their very own variations of video edits from YouTuber Anshuman Sharma who makes them ‘sing’ Hindi songs. He is known for creating “How to make songs like…” movies and this time, makes BTS’s Taehyung ‘sing’ a Hindi music.

Before this, he had made Jungkook and V ‘sing’ Hindi songs. In this video, BTS heartthrob Taehyung could be seen ‘singing’ Karun Pyar Tumhe. Anshuman Sharma has edited this video with lots of talent and perfection.

“If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who’s Taehyung biased. Thank y’all for your love on the Jungkook one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests!” reads the caption that this BTS video was shared with.

Watch it right here:

The video was shared on Instagram round two days in the past. Since being shared, it has gone viral and gathered a couple of lakh likes and a number of other feedback from BTS ARMY who’re primarily from India.

“Thank you so much, you made ARMY’s whole existence,” complimented an Instagram person. It was adopted by a crying face emoji. “Please do Jimin’s version now!” requested one other particular person. “Sounds incredible,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this video?